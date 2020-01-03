Dale Steyn set to make international return with England series

South African pace great Dale Steyn, who made his last appearance for the national side during a Sri Lanka series in March last year, is all set to make an international return after confirming his participation in the upcoming series against England.

The 36-year-old, who is currently playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL), said that he will be very much part of the three-match T20I series against England, but is not sure about his availability in the three-match ODI series in February.

"I know I'll be part of (the T20 series against England), that was the last conversation I've had. I get a nice two-week break, then straight into it again. I'll be around for the ODIs – to be honest, I don't know how much I'll play (the ODIs) … I'll be there for that and then definitely the T20s," cricket.com.au quoted Steyn as saying.

Steyn was set to make his return in the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, but he was forced to rule out of the lucrative tournament due to a recurrence of a shoulder injury. However, he is now looking to gain form with an eye on the ICC T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place in Australia from October 18 to November 15, 2020.

"That (T20 World Cup) is very much on my agenda. I'm starting to enjoy my cricket a lot more now, I think four overs is a lot easier on the body than the Test matches are," he said.

In August 2019, Steyn announced his retirement from the longest format of the game but reaffirmed his commitment to represent the country in the limited-overs.

Steyn has bagged a total of 696 international wickets in 262 games across format--which is the third-most highest figures by an active international bowler behind only England's James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

South Africa are slated to play three-match ODI series against England from February 4 at Newlands in Cape Town, while the two sides will play T20I series from February 12 at Buffalo Park, East London.