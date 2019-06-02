close

Cricket World Cup 2019

David Warner: Man of the Match in Afghanistan vs Australia ICC World Cup clash

Warner was named as the Man of the Match for his excellent performance which helped his side emerge victorious by a margin of 7 wickets. 

Image Credits: Twitter/ICC

Bristol: Australian opener David Warner made his presence felt with an unbeaten 89 off 114 deliveries against Afghanistan in the fourth match of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the County Ground, Bristol on Saturday. Warner was named as the Man of the Match for his excellent performance which helped his side emerge victorious by a margin of 7 wickets. 

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib won the toss and opted to bat. However, this decision did not result in a competitive total following a brilliant performance by the Australian bowling attack. Afghanistan were bowled out for 207 in 38.2 overs with Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa accounting for three wickets apiece. They further enjoyed quality support from Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc respectively. 

David Warner delivered an impressive performance at this stage stitching a partnership of 96 runs with skipper Aaron Finch for the first wicket. He did not lose control despite the dismissals of Finch and Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith for low scores, remaining unbeaten till the end as Australia clinched victory in 34.5 overs. 

Warner has accumulated 4432 runs in 107 one-day internationals so far for Australia and will be expected to deliver more of the same in the upcoming clashes. 

