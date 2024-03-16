Team DC Full List of Players IPL 2024: Check Delhi Capitals Full Schedule, Players List, Captain & Vice-Captain, Possible Playing XI, Venue, Injury Updates, All you need to know

Delhi Capitals will be back to their full strength in IPL 2024 with return of captain Rishabh Pant. DC will be hoping for a turnaround this season after they failed to make it to the playoffs for two consecutive times in 2022 and 2023. Last year, they were led by David Warner and did not finish it even top 5. Ricky Ponting, head coach, feels that with Pant back, 2024 could be there season.

DC have made it to just one IPL final, in 2020, when they lost to Mumbai Indians (MI). It will take a lot of effort on their part to clinch the first-ever title. The fact that their two international stars are not playing this season due to respective reasons is a huge blow to them.

Harry Brook of England pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons. he later clarified that he and his family are currently grieving the loss of his grand mother. Brook missed the England tour of India as well due to the same reason. Ngidi is skipping IPL because he has a lower-back injury. South Africa would ideally want their pacer to become fit by the T20 World Cup that starts in June.

It will be interesting to see how Prithvi Shaw goes in this year's IPL. His stocks have fallen in the last 3 years since getting dropped from Team India Test squad. His good show in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy did win him a place in the T20I side last year but he did not get a game in that series. For Shaw to earn his place, he needs to have a blast in the IPL to turn the heads of the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar.

This will probably be the last IPL for David Warner, who recently retired from the Test team. Warner is 37 and one does not know if he would want to continue playing all formats after IPL 2024 is over.

Check Full Squad and announced schedule of DC below:

DC Full List of Players IPL 2024:

Batters Bowlers All-rounders Rishabh Pant (C and WK) Khaleel Ahmed Lalit Yadav Abhishek Porel Pravin Dubey Mitchell Marsh Ricky Bhui Kuldeep Yadav Axar Patel Swastik Chikara Mukesh Kumar Sumit Kumar Yash Dhull Anrich Nortje Jake Fraser-McGurk Vicky Ostwal Shai Hope Rasikh Salam Kumar Kushagra Jhye Richardson Prithvi Shaw Ishant Sharma Tristan Stubbs Lungi Ngidi (withdrawn) David Warner Harry Brook (withdrawn)

DC Probable Playing 11:

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma/Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

DC schedule for IPL 2024, only the first 21 matches of IPL 2024 have been announced so far:

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Mohali, March 23 - 3:30 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Jaipur, March 28 - 7:30 PM IST

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Visakhapatnam, March 31 - 7:30 PM IST

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Visakhapatnam, April 3 - 7:30 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai, April 7 - 3:30 PM IST

(Note: BCCI announced schedule for only first two weeks of IPL 2024. Full schedule will be announced after Election Commission announced Lok Sabha Chunav Dates. This list will be updated accordingly).