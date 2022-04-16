Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli on Friday (April 15) sweat it out in the nets ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. RCB, who are sixth on the points table, will lock horns against Delhi Capitals on Saturday (April 16).

Kohli on the eve of the match shared a picture from the nets session in which he can be seen training hard for the game. “If you’re immersed in the joy of doing what you love, everything else is irrelevant,” Kohli captioned the post on the KOO app.

Kohli has so far scored 107 runs in 5 matches with a top-score of 48 at an average of 26.75 and a strike-rate of 132.09.

RCB had lost its last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday and will be looking to make a mark in the game against Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19, an IPL statement said on Friday.

Twenty-four matches of the 15th season of IPL have been played, but ahead of the 25th match, the first case of COVID-19 has come to light in the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, every interaction with the late Shane Warne was a learning experience, according to India and RCB batter Virat Kohli, who felt the spin legend always had constructive conversations. One of the all-time greats of the game, Warne died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on March 4.

“I have tried to copy his actions at some stage or the other. That’s the impact he had on the game of cricket, and he was an amazing human being as well. I had a chance to speak to him quite a bit off the field as well,” Kohli said on RCB Bold Diaries.

“He was always positive and none of his conversations were random. It was always constructive, that you can learn from and spoke very passionately about Test cricket and cricket in general, he just loved the game.”

The Australian was a spin wizard who made the world fall in love with his craft. He is credited with reviving the art of leg-spin bowling. He took 708 wickets from 145 Tests, in an illustrious career spanning 15 years. Warne’s death came as a shock not just to the cricket community but beyond.

“It was a shock to everyone, but we can just smile and look back at his cricketing career, his achievements, and his life, he lived the way he wanted to live. He is probably the most confident personality that I have met, I am grateful that I have got to know him a little bit off the field as well,” Kohli added.

(with agency inputs)