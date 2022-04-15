SRH batter Rahul Tripathi was a sight to watch when he took on the best of bowlers in KKR lineup in Match 25 of IPL 2022.

Tripathi is a former KKR player and he showed no mercy to his former franchise once he got going.

Chasing 176 to win, SRH lost skipper Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma early. But then came Abhishek Tripathi at No 3 and he started playing shots at will. He particularly targetted Varun Chakravarthy and smashed him for one four and two back to back sixes and that over changed the momentum for SRH.

Not to forget, a couple of days back, while commentating, former KKR and India spinner Harbhajan Singh had made a big statement on Rahul Tripathi, comparing him with India's modern batting great Virat Kohli.

Harbhajan has played two seasons for KKR and he has spend a considerable amout of time with Tripathi as well. He said that during the time with KKR, he was mighty impressed by Tripathi's ethics.

Harbhajan said, "I have seen Rahul Tripathi train. This player is very passionate. He does every exercise in gym, even those many cannot pull off. He is a fitness freak, and is the only player after Virat Kohli who takes fitness so seriously. He is the only one who can leave Kohli behind in fitness."