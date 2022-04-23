Delhi Capitals' Shardul Thakur can face BAN in IPL 2022, Check details HERE

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are going through a difficult patch in the IPL 2022. In their 7 matches played so far, DC have only won 3. On Friday (April 22), the ongoing bad season for DC got even worse when the players including Shardul Thakur and captain Rishabh Pant lost their cool in their clash against the Rajasthan Royals.

Clearly, Delhi Capitals are not playing upto their expectations and problems keep on occuring for them following the Covid cases in the camp as well.

On Friday, it just got worse when Shardul Thakur and his teammates lost their cool due to the no-ball controversy which took place when Rovman Powell was playing the last over of the match.

As a result, Shardul Thakur has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his DC's match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

As per Level 2.7 code of conduct: "Public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in a Match or any Player, Team Official, Match Official or Team participating in any Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made."

In that regard, Thakur along with his teammates is lucky to have escaped a two match ban. However, he is fined his 100 percent match fee for his actions but as per the rulebook, he could have faced a minimum of 2 match bans.

Interestingly, a repeat of such incident by any of the offenders that have been fined already can cause a match ban of upto 6 to 8 matches.

The Level 2 offence as per rule book reads: "The imposition of a fine of between 50-100% of applicable Match Fee and/or a suspension of up to two (2) Matches."

Clearly, Shardul and his teammates have to be careful with their actions now in the upcoming matches as they will face heavy consequences if they repeat such offence. Meaning, Thakur can get a match ban of upto 8 matches.

The Code of Conduct clearly says that if a player is already an offender before of the rule, he will face a match ban for upto 2 to matches.