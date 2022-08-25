NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

Dinesh Karthik gets new look ahead of IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup 2022, WATCH here

Karthik will be wearing a new look in the Asia Cup 2022. The RCB star posted a video in which he can be seen undergoing the transformation and the fans are impressed. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 08:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Dinesh Karthik gets new look ahead of IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup 2022, WATCH here

Indian wicketkeeper and batter Dinesh Karthik will be itching to perform in the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2022. Not just the IND vs PAK clash, Karthik will be hoping for a good show in the multi-national mega event, starting on August 27 in UAE. Ahead of the all-important India vs Pakistan clash, the wicketkeeper and batter has undergone a change. Don't jump the gun yet. We are talking about his new haircut. Yes, Karthik will be donning a new look in the Asia Cup 2022. The RCB star posted a video in which he can be seen undergoing the transformation and the fans are impressed. 

Check out his new look here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019)

Fans have liked his new look. One fan wrote: 'DK King' in the comments section. Another wrote: 'Dk aag h'. 

Karthik will be hoping to continue the good work that he is doing for Team India since his return to the squad post his exploits with RCB in IPL 2022. Karthik is India's finisher in the T20 side and will be hoping to get a game. With Rishabh Pant already there and Suryakumar Yadav almost 'undroppable', it will be interesting to see who Team India opts for in the India vs Pakistan contest in Asia Cup 2022. 

KL Rahul will open with Rohit Sharma with Virat coming to bat at No 3 followed by Suryakumar Yadav. Hardik Pandya could come in at No 5 while there could be a toss up between DK and Pant for No 6. Ravindra Jadeja should be there at No 7 as well as Yuzvendra Chahal. It would be interesting to see whether India opt for another spinner in R Ashwin or go with 3 pacers.   

Live Tv

Asia Cup 2022India vs PakistanDinesh KarthikInd vs PakDinesh Karthik new look

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA Video
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
DNA Video
DNA: What is Control Demolition Technique by which Twin Towers will be demolished?