Indian wicketkeeper and batter Dinesh Karthik will be itching to perform in the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2022. Not just the IND vs PAK clash, Karthik will be hoping for a good show in the multi-national mega event, starting on August 27 in UAE. Ahead of the all-important India vs Pakistan clash, the wicketkeeper and batter has undergone a change. Don't jump the gun yet. We are talking about his new haircut. Yes, Karthik will be donning a new look in the Asia Cup 2022. The RCB star posted a video in which he can be seen undergoing the transformation and the fans are impressed.

Check out his new look here.

Fans have liked his new look. One fan wrote: 'DK King' in the comments section. Another wrote: 'Dk aag h'.

Karthik will be hoping to continue the good work that he is doing for Team India since his return to the squad post his exploits with RCB in IPL 2022. Karthik is India's finisher in the T20 side and will be hoping to get a game. With Rishabh Pant already there and Suryakumar Yadav almost 'undroppable', it will be interesting to see who Team India opts for in the India vs Pakistan contest in Asia Cup 2022.

KL Rahul will open with Rohit Sharma with Virat coming to bat at No 3 followed by Suryakumar Yadav. Hardik Pandya could come in at No 5 while there could be a toss up between DK and Pant for No 6. Ravindra Jadeja should be there at No 7 as well as Yuzvendra Chahal. It would be interesting to see whether India opt for another spinner in R Ashwin or go with 3 pacers.