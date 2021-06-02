‘Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi Si’: Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma performs on Kishore Kumar’s classic song, video goes viral - WATCH

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma, who is a choreographer, gives her fans something to cheer for again as she shared a dance video on Instagram on Wednesday (June 2).

In her latest dance video, Dhanashree is seen dancing alongside a co-star to an old-classic Kishore Kumar tune. The pair dances to the famous ‘Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi Si’ song, while the old reel filter gives the clip a retro feel.

Dhanashree captioned the video, "Presenting the real essence of old is gold in reel form. One of my favourite classic song."

Interestingly, the video went viral in no time and it has been liked by around 2 lakh fans so far.

Notably, Dhanashree, who is also a YouTuber, is very active on social media and keeps making shorts dance reels on different songs, and doing different dance forms every time.

A couple of days back, when BCCI announced that the remainder of IPL 2021 will be held in UAE, Dhanashree Verma couldn't stop her excitement and shared an old video of her dancing to popular Bollywood number Burj Khalifa on Instagram and asked her fans if they need a new version of this.

"Last year Ipl in Dubai...burj khalifa...need a 2.0, what say," she wrote in the caption.

It is worth mentioning that after the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble, the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got postponed, but the cricketers and now their partners are finding ways to keep their fans entertained and motivated off the field.