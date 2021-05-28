Super fan Dhanashree Verma enjoys FRIENDS reunion, shares 'emotional' message - check out

Popular sitcom Friends has once again got all the fans hooked in front of their television sets as the original cast once again assembled for a special episode. The latest episode of the show, which is named as FRIENDS reunion, is available for Indian audience on Zee5, a streaming service provider.

While many took to social media to express their happiness over the return of their favourite characters, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma became the latest member to join the celebration.

The popular Youtube artist, like most fans couldn't resist the temptation of sharing the photos of her enjoying the show. In addition she also went to describe what the sitcom means to her and wrote: "FRIENDS. Made my growing up years special It’s not just a show... it’s an emotion for all the religious followers."

FRIENDS reunion: Rohit Sharma shares SPECIAL message for fans

Team India's premier batsman Rohit Sharma also joined the buzz and shared a picture using the same reference but hinted for a different reunion. The right-handed batsman shared a picture of him celebrating a ton in front of a full-packed stadium and wrote: "F.R.I.E.N.D.S, this is the reunion I am waiting for!"

, this is the reunion I am waiting for! pic.twitter.com/nGBhDA6yM4 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 27, 2021

Since the world has been struck with COVID-19, fans have been debarred from attending live events or even if when allowed only a limited number can be present at the venue.

While India's final two Tests of the four-match series against England, which the hosts won by a 3-1 margin, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad took place in front of the fans. The ODI series which was played in Pune was played behind closed doors.

Even the Indian Premier League, which was suspended midway due to COVID-19, took place behind closed doors.