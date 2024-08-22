ENG vs SL: Sri Lankan pacer Milan Rathnayake etched his name into the history books on Wednesday by achieving the highest score ever by a No.9 player on Test debut, surpassing a long-standing record held by former Indian pacer Balwinder Sandhu. Rathnayake's remarkable knock was instrumental in reviving Sri Lanka from a precarious situation against England, helping his team post a competitive total in their first innings.

When Rathnayake came to the crease, Sri Lanka was struggling at 113/7, with England's bowlers firmly in control. However, the 28-year-old debutant displayed composure and resilience, scoring a brilliant 72 off 135 balls. His knock not only stabilized the innings but also set a new benchmark for No.9 batsmen on Test debut, eclipsing Sandhu's previous record of 71, set against Pakistan in Hyderabad in 1983.

The situation appeared dire for Sri Lanka after they lost two quick wickets in the 34th over, with England pacer Chris Woakes dismissing both Nishan Madushka and the experienced Angelo Mathews. At that point, the Lankans were tottering, with the scoreboard reading a dismal 113/7. Rathnayake, however, joined forces with captain Dhananjaya de Silva, and together, they forged a vital 63-run partnership for the eighth wicket. This stand provided some much-needed stability to the Sri Lankan innings, allowing them to recover from the early collapse.

Following de Silva's departure, Rathnayake continued to anchor the innings, forming another crucial partnership with fellow pacer Vishwa Fernando. The duo added 50 valuable runs for the ninth wicket before Rathnayake's resilient innings finally came to an end, with England's Shoaib Bashir claiming his wicket for a well-earned 72.

Bashir, who finished with figures of 3/55, played a key role in wrapping up Sri Lanka's innings late in the day. Despite Sri Lanka's spirited fightback, England managed to reach 22/0 by stumps on the first day, positioning themselves well as they chase a spot in next year's World Test Championship final. England currently sits seventh in the standings, trailing behind Pakistan, while Sri Lanka holds a more favorable position at fourth.

England's recent 3-0 series sweep over the West Indies has boosted their standings, and they will be eager to replicate that success against Sri Lanka to improve their chances of reaching the final. Meanwhile, Rathnayake's impressive debut innings has already left a mark, highlighting his potential as a valuable asset to the Sri Lankan Test team.

Despite being selected for Sri Lanka's Test squad earlier this year for a one-off match against Afghanistan, he did not get a chance to play. However, with 39 first-class matches under his belt, 79 wickets, and a previous highest score of 59, Rathnayake has now made his mark on the international stage, with his debut performance promising much more to come in his career.