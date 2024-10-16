|Exclusive| 'If Sanju Samson Scored 100, I Look To Score 101...': Jitesh Sharma On Insecurity Over Place In Team India

One of the talented wicket-keeper-batters in the Indian cricket set-up, Jitesh Sharma rose to the limelight after consistently scoring runs in the last three editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As a result, he got his maiden India call-up back in January 2023 for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Unfortunately, he did not get a chance to feature in India’s Playing XI. He was a part of the Indian team in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 and made his debut against Nepal.

Jitesh was also a part of the Indian team that clean swept Bangladesh in the three-match three T20I series last week. Yet again, the Vidarbha-based batter was asked to warm the bench as senior player Sanju Samson was given preference. In an exclusive conversation with ZEE NEWS, Jitesh spoke about Sanju Samson’s heroics and his future plans.



“It was an eye-pleasant experience after I watched Sanju Samson’s batting. He has always been a very good batter and as a team, we knew that he would play such kind of innings one day. I was watching his innings from the dugout and I could not stop cheering and clapping for him. His inning was breathtaking. Everyone enjoyed it. He is an experienced player and I always look to learn from him”, Jitesh said.

The wicketkeepers’ slot in the Indian team is fully packed with the likes of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and Sanju Samson already in contention. On being anxious and insecure, Jitesh said, “There’s no insecurity at all. If someone scored a hundred, I will look to score 101 runs. Rather than being insecure, I get motivated after seeing other players performing. After all, we all are playing for the country. There’s no insecurity at all. When the right time comes I know God will shower blessings in abundance and I will get to play.”

Jitesh also spoke about India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav as the Men in Blue whitewashed Bangladesh in three three-match T20I home series.

“I am elated by the way we played against Bangladesh. It was a collective team effort and I am glad that we whitewashed them. Suryakumar Yadav is a great leader. He has that clarity about what exactly he wants to do. He gives freedom to every player to go out in the middle and play their natural game. He is a very easygoing person and it is very feasible to communicate with him and therefore I always enjoy playing under him. He always tells me to have faith in my game”, Jitesh told ZEE News.

“See as a player you always get excited to become a part of Playing XI. But then, when I am not playing, I make sure to help those players who are playing. I cheer for them, after all, it’s a team game. I always stay positive and try to learn from them”, he added.

After the Indian team clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 title under the coaching of Rahu Dravid, the BCCI named Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach. “It always feels great to interact with Gautam Gambhir. He always keeps the atmosphere light. Gauti Paaji is a straightforward guy, he will tell you whatever the situation is on your face. He is very clear about his intentions and always looks to win the game”, the Vidarbha-based player said.

“See every individual has their own ways of dealing with things. When Rahul Dravid coached the Indian team, his intention was to win games. Now, Gautam Gambhir is coaching the Indian team, he also looks to win matches for India. One thing about Gauti Paaji that I like the most is that he stays at the nets till the end and watches everyone’s game.”

The mega auction for the upcoming IPL 2025 is set to take place next month. Jitesh is quite relaxed and he is not worried about the same. “I have not been contacted as of now by the Punjab Kings Management. I do not know whether they will retain me or not. Be it any team, all I can do is give my best on the field”, Jitesh confided.

Talking about Punjab King’s co-owner, Preity Zinta, Jitesh reserved big praise on her.



“She has always been kind to everyone. She has not said anything to us ever after we lost the game. She has always given advice to me as an elder sister.”

Recently, the Punjab Kings appointed former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as head coach on a four-year contract. Earlier, Ponting served as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals, a position he held for seven seasons before stepping down after the 2024 season.

“Not everyone knows but I have worked with Ricky Ponting when I was with Mumbai Indians. I am quite aware of what kind of a guy he is. I enjoyed my time with him, he is very focused on the game. If at all I get retained by Punjab Kings, I am really looking to play under the coaching of Ricky Ponting”, Jitesh told ZEE News.

The 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter said he is ready to lead the team if needed. According to him, he enjoys the role of a leader and that is when his best performance comes out. “I am very well prepared if Punjab Kings ask me to lead the team. I feel as a leader, I am able to perform in a much better way. I really like leading the team. Last year also when I was made the captain for a game, I batted well against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024.”

After being asked about his favorite team in IPL, Jitesh said, “Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the two teams that I like the most in the IPL. I have grown up watching these two teams so I like them the most.”

Last year, Jitesh was not able to score many runs and he was upset with his performance. That is when he went to MS Dhoni to talk about it. “I have had a conversation with MS Dhoni. I will not tell you about the exact conversation but he taught me how to overcome failures. He was very polite to me”, Jitesh said.

“In the upcoming two years, I want to be fully fit. I want to contribute to the team both as a batter and wicketkeeper on a consistent basis”, Jitesh signed off.

