EXPLAINED: Why Did LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Bid Exact 27 Cr For Rishabh Pant In IPL 2025 Auction?

The IPL 2025 auction sent shockwaves through the cricketing world when Rishabh Pant became the highest-paid player in history, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) securing his services for a staggering ₹27 crore. While there was widespread speculation about which franchise would land Pant, it was LSG’s Sanjiv Goenka who placed the winning bid, defying expectations and leaving fans and analysts alike in awe. But what was behind this bold decision? Let’s break down why Goenka believed this was the right move for the franchise and what this could mean for Pant’s future in the IPL.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: All You Need To Know About His Filmy Love Story With Hazel Keech - In Pics

The Surprising Bid: Breaking Records and Expectations

Going into the IPL auction, many predicted that Pant would be one of the highest bidders. With estimates ranging from ₹20 crore to ₹30 crore, few anticipated that LSG would emerge as the frontrunner. Teams like Punjab Kings (PBKS) were considered likely suitors, but in the end, LSG stunned everyone by securing the Delhi Capitals’ former skipper at ₹27 crore, a figure higher than many had anticipated.

In a podcast conversation with popular host Ranveer Allahbadia, Goenka explained that there was a strategic approach behind the decision to bid precisely ₹27 crore for Pant. While other franchises were in the mix, LSG was prepared to outbid them if needed. Goenka’s calculation was clear: after PBKS had placed an early bid, LSG could afford to go higher, potentially up to ₹27 crore, to seal the deal.

“We had calculated three scenarios, and in all of them, he was very important for us,” Goenka revealed. The bid, it turns out, wasn’t a gamble; it was backed by careful thought, aiming to bring a dynamic leader who could anchor the team in the post-KL Rahul era.

Why Pant? The Rationale Behind the High Price

Rishabh Pant's inclusion in the LSG lineup isn't just about his skill with the bat. Goenka emphasized the resilience and determination that Pant has shown since his career-threatening car accident in late 2022. His miraculous recovery and swift return to form made him an even more attractive prospect for the Lucknow-based franchise.

“It’s about somebody who brings dynamism, a never-say-die attitude,” Goenka said. Pant's performances post-recovery, including a pivotal 42 runs against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup and a sensational Test century against New Zealand, proved his commitment and hunger for success. For Goenka, this was the kind of player LSG needed to lead the team forward.

But there’s more to it. Pant’s ability to lead from the front, coupled with his track record of match-winning performances, makes him the ideal candidate to replace KL Rahul as the face of the franchise. With Rahul’s controversial departure, LSG needed someone who could unite the squad, and Pant’s leadership qualities, both on and off the field, made him the perfect fit.

The Science of the Bid: A Calculated Move

In Goenka's words, the bid wasn’t driven by ego or a desire to make headlines by purchasing the most expensive player. “This was not about one individual player. It was not about egos. Did we want to have the most expensive player? No,” Goenka shared. The rationale was much more calculated, focusing on what Pant could bring to the team in terms of leadership, dynamism, and winning mentality.

LSG had planned their strategy well. They had set aside ₹25-27 crore specifically for Pant, and when the bidding war reached ₹22 crore, it was clear that DC was ready to use the Right to Match (RTM) card, potentially taking the price higher. However, Goenka and his team were confident that by pushing the bid to ₹27 crore, they would secure Pant, without going overboard. “We knew we would go for him, and no one would bag him for ₹27 crore,” Goenka stated with conviction.

What’s Next for Rishabh Pant and LSG?

With the auction behind them, all eyes are now on how Pant will perform for LSG in IPL 2025. Goenka’s strategy clearly indicates that Pant isn’t just a marquee signing; he’s the player around whom the franchise plans to build its future. Whether Pant takes on the captaincy role remains to be seen, but the high price tag suggests that he’ll be entrusted with significant leadership responsibilities.

For Pant, this is a defining moment. After recovering from a career-threatening injury, he now finds himself leading a team that has placed immense trust in his abilities. His journey in IPL 2025 will not only be about proving his worth to LSG but also about reaffirming his place as one of India’s most dynamic cricketers.