close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sachin tendulkar

Felt like 'Mr India' had taken control: Sachin Tendulkar after riding his first driver-less car

Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account, sharing a video where he elaborated on the experience.

Felt like &#039;Mr India&#039; had taken control: Sachin Tendulkar after riding his first driver-less car
Image Credits: Twitter/@sachin_rt

New Delhi: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday shared his 'thrilling experience' after riding his first driverless car, witnessing the vehicle park itself as well during this duration. Tendulkar added that it seemed like popular movie character Mr India which was portrayed by Anil Kapoor had taken control of the vehicle.

Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account, sharing a video where he elaborated on the experience.     

"Thrilling experience to witness my car park itself in my garage. It felt like Mr. India (@AnilKapoor) had taken control! I'm sure the rest of the weekend will be as exciting with my friends," read the Tweet.

In the video, Tendulkar guided the viewers through his experience stating that the car had started operating by itself despite the absence of a driver. The former Indian cricketer further showed his witty side by adding, "I hope I am not sitting next to Mr India."

Tendulkar's excitement was evident from the manner in which he exclaimed, "That's amazing," after the car parked itself inside the garage.

The legendary cricketer was recently in the news after recently retired Indian batsman Venugopal Rao termed the opportunity to play alongside Tendulkar as one of the highlights of his career. Rao further termed the 46-year-old as his idol, adding that he used to be inspired by him.  

Tags:
Sachin tendulkarIndiaVenugopal RaoCricket
Next
Story

Scotland secure final spot at ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020

Must Watch

PT1M8S

SC modifies its order in Unnao rape case and defers transfer of accident case for 15 days