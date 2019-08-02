Felt like 'Mr India' had taken control: Sachin Tendulkar after riding his first driver-less car

New Delhi: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday shared his 'thrilling experience' after riding his first driverless car, witnessing the vehicle park itself as well during this duration. Tendulkar added that it seemed like popular movie character Mr India which was portrayed by Anil Kapoor had taken control of the vehicle.

Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account, sharing a video where he elaborated on the experience.

"Thrilling experience to witness my car park itself in my garage. It felt like Mr. India (@AnilKapoor) had taken control! I'm sure the rest of the weekend will be as exciting with my friends," read the Tweet.

I'm sure the rest of the weekend will be as exciting with my friends. pic.twitter.com/pzZ6oRmIAt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 2, 2019

In the video, Tendulkar guided the viewers through his experience stating that the car had started operating by itself despite the absence of a driver. The former Indian cricketer further showed his witty side by adding, "I hope I am not sitting next to Mr India."

Tendulkar's excitement was evident from the manner in which he exclaimed, "That's amazing," after the car parked itself inside the garage.

The legendary cricketer was recently in the news after recently retired Indian batsman Venugopal Rao termed the opportunity to play alongside Tendulkar as one of the highlights of his career. Rao further termed the 46-year-old as his idol, adding that he used to be inspired by him.