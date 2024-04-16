Glenn Maxwell, the seasoned all-rounder for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), recently opted for a break from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) to rejuvenate both physically and mentally. However, he admitted that missing out on the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad was unfortunate, especially given the high-scoring nature of the match. Maxwell, who has struggled to find form this season, made the decision to sit out after discussing it with the team management. He felt it was the right time to step back and allow someone else to take his place, aiming to avoid worsening his current form. Reflecting on his performance so far, Maxwell acknowledged his lackluster contributions with the bat and expressed his desire to return in a stronger mental and physical state.

"For me, personally, it was a pretty easy decision. I went to Faf [du Plessis] and the coaches after the last game and said I felt it was probably time we tried someone else. I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole. I think now is actually a good time for me to give myself a bit of a mental and physical break, get my body right. If I'm required to get in during the tournament, I can hopefully get back into a really solid mental and physical space where I can still have an impact," Maxwell said.

However, Maxwell did regret on missing out batting on a belter of a wicket at Bengaluru during RCB vs SRH clash. "I did notice during the powerplay that the pitch was not as slow and two-paced as it has been in the first few games. And I realised it was probably a bad game to miss; it would have been nice to be out there batting," Maxwell said in the post-match press conference.

The Australian arrived at IPL 2024 with impressive recent form, but his performances in the tournament have been disappointing, marked by several low scores and only one notable innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite his struggles, Maxwell remains optimistic, attributing his challenges to the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket and emphasizing the importance of sticking to the basics of the game.

Overall, Maxwell's decision to take a break highlights his commitment to self-improvement and his determination to bounce back stronger for the remainder of the IPL season.