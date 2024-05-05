Glenn Maxwell Is Most Overrated Player Of IPL: Ex-RCB Cricketer Slams Star Following Poor Season

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel slammed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and called him the "most overrated" player in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Patel's comment on Maxwell came after the end of RCB's match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, where the Australian scored just four runs from three balls at a strike rate of 133.33. However, the Bengaluru-based franchise clinched a four-wicket win over GT in front of their home crowd.

Patel took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and hit out at the 35-year-old for his performance in the ongoing IPL 2024. (Watch: Anushka Sharma's Priceless Reaction As Virat Kohli Survives Run-Out Goes Viral)

"Glenn Maxwell....HE IS THE MOST OVERRATED player in the history of ipl," Patel wrote on X.

In the 17th season of IPL, Maxwell scored 104 runs after appearing in eight matches. He bagged five wickets at an economy rate of 8.33 for RCB in IPL 2024.

Recapping the match, RCB elected to field first after winning the toss. GT was 19/3 at one point. Then, a 61-run partnership between Shahrukh Khan (37) and David Miller (30) helped GT make a brief comeback.

RCB kept taking regular wickets and once again reduced GT to 87/5. Then, a 44-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia (35) and Rashid Khan (18) took GT beyond the 100-run mark. RCB bundled out GT for 147 runs in 19.3 overs.

Yash Dayal (2/21), Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/23) and Mohammed Siraj (2/29) were among the top bowlers for RCB. Cameron Green and Karn Sharma took a wicket each. During the run chase, RCB started off brilliantly with Faf Du Plessis (64) and Virat Kohli (42) putting up a 92-run stand.

After that RCB lost its way due to a fantastic spell from Joshua Little (4/45) and Noor Ahmed (2/23). However, Dinesh Karthik (21*) and Swapnil Singh (15*) guided the team to a four-wicket win with 38 balls left.