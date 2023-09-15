Glenn Maxwell, Wife Vini Raman Blessed With A Baby Boy, Name Him Logan Maverick Maxwell

Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer Glenn Maxwell and wife Vini Raman have been blessed with a baby boy. The cricketer announced the arrival of the baby over Instagram Stories. He shared the post by his wife Vini on Instagram and reacted by putting 'love' emojis. The couple have also named their baby. Maxwell's son will be called Logan Maverick Maxwell.

Couple of months back, Vini had posted that they are expected a baby by September. She had then also said that the journey to pregancy has not been very easy and showed compassion for the couples who have to go through a long struggle to see the day when their baby has arrived.

Check out first glimpse of Maxwell and Vini's baby here:

Maxwell is a happy man right before the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. He has become a father and he must be happy that he gets to spend some time with his little one and his wife before he jets off to India for the ODI series followed by the World Cup.

Who is Vini Raman?

Vini Raman was born on March 3 in 1993 in Melbourne, Australia. She has studied Medical science and is a Pharmacist by profession. She married Glenn Maxwell on March 18, 2022 as per Christian rituals and on March 27, 2022 as per Tamil rituals.

Vini and Glenn were spotted together for the first time in 2019 when they came for the Australian Cricket Awards in 2019. As per Sportskeeda, her favourites activities are swimming, travelling, and watching matches live from the stadium.

Maxwell probably met Vini during an even hosted by his Big Bash League team Melbourne Stars. Vini had shared her first pic on social media with Glenn in 2017, which sparked the dating rumours for the first time. From thereon, there were several social media posts done in which the romantic couple can be seen together.

Vini came to watch IPL 2022 and became a big hit in India. The couple were given a warm welcome and RCB had thrown a party also for the newly weds, which was attended by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. It is to be noted that Vini and her family might be living in Australia for a long time, but they still follow hindu traditions.