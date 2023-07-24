Glenn Maxwell's Wife Vini Raman Shares Glimpses From 'Valaikaappu', The Tamil Baby Shower - See Pics

Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his spouse, Vini Raman, will soon get blessed with a baby. The duo got married on March 27, 2022 in an intimate ceremony in both Hindu and Christian tradition. The couple who like to keep their relationship private informed about the pregnancy in May 2023.

Recently, Maxwell's wife Vini Raman shared a glimpse of her traditional Tamil baby shower ceremony and it is winning hearts on social media as the duo get ready to enter the parents club like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Valaikaappu, those who don't what this word means, we are here to guide you. Valaikaappu is a baby shower ceremony which is held by South Indian women in Tamil Nadu, where they (pregnant woman) get blessed by other people.

Checkout the pictures from Vini's baby shower below:

In the first slide, Vini showed off her bangles, which she wore for her bangle ceremony. In another image, she was wearing a turquoise blue-toned silk saree with a peach silk top, and looked gorgeous. Her half-tied hair and subtle makeup completed her appearance. Additionally, we saw Vini posing with her lovely husband Glenn.

"Glenn & I are ecstatic to announce our rainbow baby is due September 2023. It’s so important for us to acknowledge this journey has not been the smoothest or easiest. I know first hand how painful it can be to see posts like these wondering if and when your time will be. We send our love and strength to other couples who are struggling with fertility or loss."

"Overwhelmed by all the love. For those that aren’t aware a rainbow baby is a baby born after miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, termination for medical reasons, stillbirth or neonatal death. It symbolises the rainbow that happens after a storm."

This is the message Vini wrote in May 2023 informing about her pregnancy earlier this year.