Why Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans Are Wearing Lavender Jersey vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

On Monday (May 15), Gujarat Titans (GT) will be playing their final home game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The team, led by Hardik Pandya, aims to secure a playoff spot and solidify a top-two finish, which would give them two opportunities to reach the final. This match holds significance for the team as they will be donning a special lavender-coloured kit instead of their traditional dark blue jersey. The purpose of this change is to raise awareness about cancer.

Lavender is often associated with Oesophageal cancer, but in this context, it represents all types of cancer. Pandya expressed the team's sense of responsibility in raising awareness for this devastating disease. The team hopes that by wearing the lavender jerseys, they can show their support for cancer patients, survivors, and their families. Moreover, they aspire to inspire others to take preventive measures and offer assistance to those engaged in the battle against cancer.

This initiative is not unprecedented in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Back in the 2015 season, the Delhi Capitals (then known as Delhi Daredevils) wore lavender jerseys during their match against the Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab). The match took place on May 1, which is recognized as Cancer Survivors Day. The Delhi Capitals collaborated with YouWeCan, an NGO founded by Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, himself a cancer survivor. Yuvraj, who played for a Delhi-based franchise at the time, was diagnosed with cancer shortly after India's World Cup victory in 2011. After a gruelling battle with the disease, he returned to cricket in September 2012.

As for the game itself, Gujarat Titans enter this match following an unexpected loss to the Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.