Watch: Jadeja's Adorable Moment With Ziva Dhoni Goes Viral, MS Dhoni Could Not Stop Laughing

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had an extraordinary 2023 season, marking their return to the Chepauk stadium after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team has relished the opportunity to play in front of their passionate fanbase, making this season particularly special. Speculation has also been rife that this could be MS Dhoni's final season in the league, adding to the celebratory mood among both players and fans. CSK's performance on the field has been commendable, currently placing them in second position in the standings and positioning them favourably to clinch their historic fifth title.

CSK has always been renowned for its incredible team spirit, with players often expressing their enjoyment of representing the four-time champions. A recent match showcased the camaraderie within the Chennai-based franchise, as the post-match scene unfolded with the appearance of skipper MS Dhoni's daughter, Ziva, on the field. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja attempted to lift Ziva in a playful moment, but despite multiple tries, he was unable to do so. The sight brought immense joy to Dhoni, who burst into laughter. This heartwarming incident quickly spread across social media, captivating fans in the stadium and beyond.

Also Read: PCB Chairman Urges BCCI: Make A Smart Move, Say No to Boycotts



However, CSK's campaign encountered a major setback on Sunday when they suffered an unexpected defeat at home against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). A victory in that match would have not only secured their spot in the playoffs but also guaranteed a top-two finish, offering a direct path to the final. Unfortunately, this defeat has cast doubt on their qualification chances and relinquished their control over securing a top-two position.



As the 2023 season progresses, the Chennai Super Kings will be eager to regain their momentum and secure their place in the playoffs. With their experienced squad and unwavering fan support, they will strive to overcome this setback and reclaim their position as one of the frontrunners in the tournament. The remaining matches will be crucial for CSK as they seek to solidify their standing and make a strong push for their fifth IPL title.