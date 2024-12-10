Indian batter Sai Sudharsan has undergone surgery for a sports hernia in London, according to ESPNcricinfo. On Tuesday, Sudharsan shared an update about his surgery and assured that he would be back in no time. He thanked the medical team and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their efforts and support.

"Will be back stronger in no time. A big thank you to the medical team and BCCI for their efforts and support. Thank you Titans family for your love and support," Sudharsan wrote in a post on Instagram.

Sudharsan, who features for Tamil Nadu, played only one game in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He could only put up nine runs against Tripura in his sole appearance.

The 23-year-old is expected to miss the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is slated to be played from December 21 to January 18.

Before making his sole appearance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Sudharsan was with the India A team. He thrived in the first match against Australia, putting up scores of 21 and 103. But in the second match, he failed to replicate the success that he enjoyed in the first game after registering disappointing scores of 0 and 3.

Before landing in Australia, Sudharsan impressed in the Ranji Trophy with scores of 82 against Saurashtra and notched it up against Delhi with a stunning 213-run knock.

For the next year's Indian Premier League, Sudharsan was retained by the Gujarat Titans for a price of Rs 8.5 crore. Along with Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (Ts 16.5 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 18 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 4 crore) and Rahul Tewatia (Rs 4 crore) were retained by the franchise.

With Sudharsan's latest setback, GT will hope that he recovers in time to be fit for the IPL 2025 and help them in their pursuit of lifting their second IPL title.