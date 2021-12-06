Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Wife Sanjana Ganesan pens romantic note for India paceman, read HERE

Team India and Mumbai Indians paceman Jasprit Bumrah turned 28 on Monday (December 6) and shares his birthday with two other teammtes – Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja. Bumrah, who is taking a break from New Zealand series, got a beautiful wish from his wife Sanjana Ganesan.

Bumrah’s wife, TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan penned a heartfelt note. “...By your side is where I was always meant to be...Happy birthday to my whole heart,” it read.

Sanjana also pulled out a photo from her gallery for the occasion. To add to the birthday post, Sanjana Ganesan added a red heart emoji.

Fans of the couple took to the comment section to extend their greetings. “Happy Birthday to Champ, a match-winner and a true rock star. Keep rocking,” wrote a user.

Another said, “Happy birthday to one of the best bowlers in the world. Enjoy your day, boom boom Bumrah.”

In 146 matches across formats, Bumrah has picked 275 wickets at an average and strike rate of 23.01 and 36 respectively including seven five-wicket hauls. Since his international debut, Bumrah is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in international cricket.

Bumrah, who picked his 50th Test wicket in only his 11th match, is the joint sixth-fastest bowler to achieve the milestone. With his 100th Test wicket coming in his 24th match, it made Bumrah the joint 9th-fastest in the history of the game.

In 109 matches for Mumbai Indians, Bumrah has 133 scalps at an average of 23.16, an economy rate of 7.43 and a strike rate of 18.69.