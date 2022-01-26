हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yuvraj Singh

Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir and others extend wishes to Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech for birth of baby boy

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh and Bollywood star Hazel Keech had tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in 2016.

Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir and others extend wishes to Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech for birth of baby boy
Yuvraj Singh with wife Hazel Keech. (Source: Twitter)

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh congratulated Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech, after the couple got blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday (January 25). Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan wrote in Punjabi, Congratulations to the boy’s father and mother, very happy for you both.”

Meanwhile, former India batter Mohammad Kaif extended his warm wishes to the `lucky parents` and wrote, “Warmest wishes to the lucky parents. Bahut bahut mubarak bhai.”

While, former India opener Gautam Gambhir wrote, “Many congratulations @YUVSTRONG12! Lots of love to the little one & the entire family.”

On Tuesday night, Yuvraj took to his Twitter and wrote, “To all our fans, family and friends. We are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world.”

Yuvraj and Hazel had tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in 2016. Hazel has appeared in Bollywood films like ‘Bodyguard’ starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She then appeared in the reality TV show ‘Big Boss’ in 2013.

On the other hand, Yuvraj is a World Cup-winning player and he was a part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2007 and a 50-over World Cup-winning team in 2011.Yuvraj had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019 and he has then been seen playing in different leagues. Last year, the southpaw featured in the Road Safety World Series, where he was a part of the team led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

(with ANI inputs)

