Yuvraj Singh - Hazel Keech blessed with a baby boy

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday, January 25 2022. The couple shared the news on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Yuvraj wrote, “To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy.”

“We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world, Love Hazel and Yuvraj,” the post further added.

Yuvraj and actress Hazel Keech got married on November 30, 2016, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara. The baby boy is their first child together.

Hazel has appeared in Bollywood films like 'Bodyguard' starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She then appeared in the reality TV show 'Big Boss' in 2013.

On the other hand, Yuvraj is a World Cup-winning player and he was a part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2007 and a 50-over World Cup-winning team in 2011.

Yuvraj had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019 and he has then been seen playing in different leagues. Last year, the southpaw featured in the Road Safety World Series, where he was a part of the team led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Yuvraj announced retirement from all forms of cricket on June 10, 2019. In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceptive bowling, or fierce batting.