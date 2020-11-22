हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ravichandran Ashwin

'He looks like a million dollar player': Ravichandran Ashwin lauds this Pakistan cricketer

India's star spinner Ravi Ashwin, on his YouTube show, was talking to Pakistani great Inzamam-ul-Haq. Although Pakistan's batting has been dismal over the past decade, there is one player that has caught the eye of the world.

&#039;He looks like a million dollar player&#039;: Ravichandran Ashwin lauds this Pakistan cricketer
File Photo

India’s premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has millions of fans from his exploits on the cricket field but since the past few months, he has garnered even more followers from his new venture – his personal YouTube channel, where he is seen talking to current and former cricketers.

In a recent video that he uploaded, Ashwin was seen talking to the legendary Inzamam-ul-Haq. While talking about various topics regarding the game and how it has evolved, the conversation came to current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam - who is widely counted amongst the best batsmen in the world at the moment.

Although India and Pakistan are heated rivals on the field of cricket, Ashwin left no stone unturned in showering rich praise on Babar, calling him a treat for the eyes.

“There's a top quality player who has become part of the Pakistan side after a long time and his name is Babar Azam. He looks like a million dollar player. One really feels good when one sees Babar - he is a treat for your eyes"

Ashwin and the legendary Inzamam were talking about how Pakistan’s batting has deteriorated over the past decade which has contributed to their decline in world cricket.  However, the rapid rise of Babar Azam is turning things around for Pakistan – both Ashwin and Inzamam agreed.

The two also discussed about Babar’s frequent comparisons with Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Inzamam, himself a renowned batsman, opined that while Kohli was already a modern-day great of the game, Babar has still a lot of things left to do, before being counted alongside Kohli.

In 77 ODI’s, Babar has scored 3580 runs at a phenomenal average of 55.93 while in 29 Test matches he has scored 2045 runs at 45.45. Babar promises bright things for Pakistan as he is just 26 years of age.

He is also amongst the top-ranked batsmen in T20I’s, having scored 1681 runs from 44 matches at an average of 50.93. He was also the ‘Man of the Series’ winner in the recently concluded PSL – powering his side Karachi Kings to the title.

Tags:
Ravichandran AshwinBabar AzamInzamam-ul-HaqPakistan cricket teamPSL
Next
Story

Top three Indian cricketers with most runs against Australia in ODIs
  • 90,95,806Confirmed
  • 1,33,227Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M37S

Zee Top 50: 50 Big news till now