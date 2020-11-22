'He looks like a million dollar player': Ravichandran Ashwin lauds this Pakistan cricketer

India’s premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has millions of fans from his exploits on the cricket field but since the past few months, he has garnered even more followers from his new venture – his personal YouTube channel, where he is seen talking to current and former cricketers.

In a recent video that he uploaded, Ashwin was seen talking to the legendary Inzamam-ul-Haq. While talking about various topics regarding the game and how it has evolved, the conversation came to current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam - who is widely counted amongst the best batsmen in the world at the moment.

Although India and Pakistan are heated rivals on the field of cricket, Ashwin left no stone unturned in showering rich praise on Babar, calling him a treat for the eyes.

“There's a top quality player who has become part of the Pakistan side after a long time and his name is Babar Azam. He looks like a million dollar player. One really feels good when one sees Babar - he is a treat for your eyes"

Ashwin and the legendary Inzamam were talking about how Pakistan’s batting has deteriorated over the past decade which has contributed to their decline in world cricket. However, the rapid rise of Babar Azam is turning things around for Pakistan – both Ashwin and Inzamam agreed.

The two also discussed about Babar’s frequent comparisons with Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Inzamam, himself a renowned batsman, opined that while Kohli was already a modern-day great of the game, Babar has still a lot of things left to do, before being counted alongside Kohli.

In 77 ODI’s, Babar has scored 3580 runs at a phenomenal average of 55.93 while in 29 Test matches he has scored 2045 runs at 45.45. Babar promises bright things for Pakistan as he is just 26 years of age.

He is also amongst the top-ranked batsmen in T20I’s, having scored 1681 runs from 44 matches at an average of 50.93. He was also the ‘Man of the Series’ winner in the recently concluded PSL – powering his side Karachi Kings to the title.