HIGHLIGHTS - India Women vs New Zealand Women: India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began their Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Sophie Devine’s New Zealand on October 4 in Dubai. India, finalists in 2020, were one of the favourites, buoyed by recent wins in warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa but New Zealand thrashed them by 58 runs displaying an all-round effort. India were given a target of 161 runs after Sophie Devine opted to bat first but they bundled out for 102 in 19 overs.

Highlights - IND Vs NZ From Dubai International Stadium Of Womens T20 World Cup 2024