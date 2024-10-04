HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs NZ Scorecard, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Thrash India By 58 Runs
India vs New Zealand, Womens T20 World Cup 2024: India women were outclassed by New Zealand in Dubai in their first game of the tournament.
HIGHLIGHTS - India Women vs New Zealand Women: India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began their Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Sophie Devine’s New Zealand on October 4 in Dubai. India, finalists in 2020, were one of the favourites, buoyed by recent wins in warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa but New Zealand thrashed them by 58 runs displaying an all-round effort. India were given a target of 161 runs after Sophie Devine opted to bat first but they bundled out for 102 in 19 overs.
Highlights - IND Vs NZ From Dubai International Stadium Of Womens T20 World Cup 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: India Defeated By New Zealand
New Zealand entered this World Cup on the back of 10 consecutive losses, but today they've delivered a dominant performance, thrashing one of the tournament favorites, India, by a huge margin. This defeat deals a significant blow to India's prospects in an already challenging group.
India are all out for 102 runs in 19 overs after New Zealand put up a target of 161 runs on the board.
New Zealand on top
Another wicket for New Zealand as Pooja Vastrakar departs for 8 off 7 out bowled by Ameliea Kerr. New Zealand cruising towards victory.
IND-W: 90/8 (15.4 Overs)
Reddy goes back
Arundhati Reddy has a short arrival as she gets caught by Bates bowled by Mair and New Zealand just keep on getting wickets.
IND: 77/6 (13 Overs)
India in trouble
Harmanpreet Kaur is gone. Jemimah Rodrigues is joined by Richa Ghosh in the middle. It is the umpire's call which gets the New Zealand team the big wicket they wanted.
IND-W: 51/3 (8 Overs)
Gone!
India in trouble as Smriti Mandhana 12 (13) caugh by Green bowled by Eden Carson. New Zealand players all smiles at the moment after India lose both their openers.
IND-W: 29/2 (4.4 Overs)
Big wicket
Shafali Verma 2 (4) caught & bowled by Carson. Big wicket for New Zealand and now the skipper Harmanpreet Kaur walks in the middle for India.
IND-W: 13/1 (1.5 Overs)
Chase Begins
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma begin the chase for India women. 161 runs needed to secure the first win of this tournament and they have got 11 runs from the first over.
IND-W: 11/0 (1 Over)
Deepti taken to cleaners
Deepti Sharma taken to the cleaners by New Zealand. Devine and Halliday in the middle for New Zealand at the moment.
NZ-W: 139/3 (18 Overs)
Devine key for NZ
Sophie Devine is key New Zealand at the moment, she is batting on 35 off 24 balls. Arundhati comes into the attack for India.
NZ: 119/3 (16.2 Overs)
Out!
Amelia Kerr 13 (22) caught by Pooja Vastrakar bowled by Renuka Singh. India finally get a wicket after four overs. New Zealand go 3 down now.
NZ-W: 99/3 (14.2 Overs)
Drinks Break
Ten overs have gone by and New Zealand have got 72 on the board with the loss of two wickets. Captain Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr are in the middle for New Zealand now.
NZ-W: 72/2 (10 Overs)
Gone
Georgia Plimmer 34 (23) caught by Smriti Mandhana bowled by Asha Sobhana. India get both openers back to the pavilion, a much needed breakthrough for the Women in Blue.
NZ-W: 68/2 (9 Overs)
Powerplay finished
Powerplay is done and New Zealand are off to a fine start in the first six overs with both openers settled in the middle. 55 runs from the first 36 balls for the Kiwis against India.
NZ-W: 55/0 (6 Overs)
New Zealand start off
New Zealand start positive with nine runs off the first over as Suzer Bates gets two boundaries off Pooja Vastrakar. India looking for early wickets.
NZ-W: 9/0 (1 Over)
Playing 11s
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson.
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.
Toss Report
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine wins the toss and elects to bat first in Dubai.
Toss Coming Up
The toss will take place at 7 pm, Harmanpreet Kaur will walk out with the New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine to flip the toss coin for the T20 World Cup 2024 match in Dubai.
Both Team Squads
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, S Sajana, Yastika Bhatia, Asha Sobhana
New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer.
Timings
The toss will take place at 7 pm (IST) for the Indian women vs New Zealand women T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Dubai International Stadium, UAE. The contest will begin at 730 PM (IST).
India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Updates
India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand on October 4 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Women in Blue, who reached the semi-finals in the previous edition, are placed in Group A of the competition alongside Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The No.3-ranked side in the world (India) take on the No.4-ranked New Zealand in what will prove critical to both teams' hopes of reaching the knockout stages.
IND vs NZ Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.