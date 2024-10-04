Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2802470https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/highlights/ind-vs-nz-live-cricket-score-and-updates-icc-womens-t20-world-cup-2024-match-4-scorecard-india-vs-new-zealand-dubai-international-stadium-harmanpreet-kaur-sophie-devine-2802470.html
NewsCricket
WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2024

HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs NZ Scorecard, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Thrash India By 58 Runs

India vs New Zealand, Womens T20 World Cup 2024: India women were outclassed by New Zealand in Dubai in their first game of the tournament.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 10:56 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

HIGHLIGHTS - India Women vs New Zealand Women: India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began their Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Sophie Devine’s New Zealand on October 4 in Dubai. India, finalists in 2020, were one of the favourites, buoyed by recent wins in warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa but New Zealand thrashed them by 58 runs displaying an all-round effort. India were given a target of 161 runs after Sophie Devine opted to bat first but they bundled out for 102 in 19 overs. 

Highlights - IND Vs NZ From Dubai International Stadium Of Womens T20 World Cup 2024

04 October 2024
22:56 IST

T20 World Cup 2024: India Defeated By New Zealand

New Zealand entered this World Cup on the back of 10 consecutive losses, but today they've delivered a dominant performance, thrashing one of the tournament favorites, India, by a huge margin. This defeat deals a significant blow to India's prospects in an already challenging group.

India are all out for 102 runs in 19 overs after New Zealand put up a target of 161 runs on the board.

22:38 IST

LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Match: New Zealand on top

Another wicket for New Zealand as Pooja Vastrakar departs for 8 off 7 out bowled by Ameliea Kerr. New Zealand cruising towards victory.

IND-W: 90/8 (15.4 Overs)

22:22 IST

LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Match: Reddy goes back

Arundhati Reddy has a short arrival as she gets caught by Bates bowled by Mair and New Zealand just keep on getting wickets.

IND: 77/6 (13 Overs)

22:01 IST

LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Match: India in trouble

Harmanpreet Kaur is gone. Jemimah Rodrigues is joined by Richa Ghosh in the middle. It is the umpire's call which gets the New Zealand team the big wicket they wanted.

IND-W: 51/3 (8 Overs)

21:44 IST

LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Match: Gone!

India in trouble as Smriti Mandhana 12 (13) caugh by Green bowled by Eden Carson. New Zealand players all smiles at the moment after India lose both their openers.

IND-W: 29/2 (4.4 Overs)

21:30 IST

LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Match: Big wicket

Shafali Verma 2 (4) caught & bowled by Carson. Big wicket for New Zealand and now the skipper Harmanpreet Kaur walks in the middle for India.

IND-W: 13/1 (1.5 Overs)

21:25 IST

LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Match: Chase Begins

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma begin the chase for India women. 161 runs needed to secure the first win of this tournament and they have got 11 runs from the first over.

IND-W: 11/0 (1 Over)

20:59 IST

LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Match: Deepti taken to cleaners

Deepti Sharma taken to the cleaners by New Zealand. Devine and Halliday in the middle for New Zealand at the moment.

NZ-W: 139/3 (18 Overs)

20:51 IST

LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Match: Devine key for NZ

Sophie Devine is key New Zealand at the moment, she is batting on 35 off 24 balls. Arundhati comes into the attack for India.

NZ: 119/3 (16.2 Overs)

20:40 IST

LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Match: Out!

Amelia Kerr 13 (22) caught by Pooja Vastrakar bowled by Renuka Singh. India finally get a wicket after four overs. New Zealand go 3 down now.

NZ-W: 99/3 (14.2 Overs)

20:19 IST

LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Match: Drinks Break

Ten overs have gone by and New Zealand have got 72 on the board with the loss of two wickets. Captain Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr are in the middle for New Zealand now.

NZ-W: 72/2 (10 Overs)

20:12 IST

LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Match: Gone

Georgia Plimmer 34 (23) caught by Smriti Mandhana bowled by Asha Sobhana. India get both openers back to the pavilion, a much needed breakthrough for the Women in Blue.

NZ-W: 68/2 (9 Overs)

19:58 IST

LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Match: Powerplay finished

Powerplay is done and New Zealand are off to a fine start in the first six overs with both openers settled in the middle. 55 runs from the first 36 balls for the Kiwis against India.

NZ-W: 55/0 (6 Overs)

19:35 IST

LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Match: New Zealand start off

New Zealand start positive with nine runs off the first over as Suzer Bates gets two boundaries off Pooja Vastrakar. India looking for early wickets.

NZ-W: 9/0 (1 Over)

19:08 IST

LIVE IND vs NZ: Playing 11s

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

19:04 IST

LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Match: Toss Report

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine wins the toss and elects to bat first in Dubai.

18:18 IST

LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Coming Up

The toss will take place at 7 pm, Harmanpreet Kaur will walk out with the New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine to flip the toss coin for the T20 World Cup 2024 match in Dubai.

17:45 IST

LIVE IND vs NZ: Both Team Squads

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, S Sajana, Yastika Bhatia, Asha Sobhana

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer.

16:39 IST

LIVE IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 Women's Match: Timings

The toss will take place at 7 pm (IST) for the Indian women vs New Zealand women T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Dubai International Stadium, UAE. The contest will begin at 730 PM (IST).

16:03 IST

LIVE India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Updates

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand on October 4 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Women in Blue, who reached the semi-finals in the previous edition, are placed in Group A of the competition alongside Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The No.3-ranked side in the world (India) take on the No.4-ranked New Zealand in what will prove critical to both teams' hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

15:36 IST

LIVE IND vs NZ Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Jalebi Factory Comment Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: Nitin Gadkari’s Fix for Gutkha Spitting Habit
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Tough Plan Against ‘Nasrallah’ Supporters
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Banerjee Dislikes Durga Puja?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your cake poisoning you?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the agenda behind opposition to Sai's Idol?
DNA Video
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
DNA Video
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK