Highlights, LAH Vs ISL PSL 2024 Cricket Scorecard: Lahore Qalandars Won By 17 Runs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United (LAH Vs ISL)LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Match No 23: Shadab Khan vs Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United will lock horns with Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars in match no.23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 season on Wednesday night. Qalandars are out of contention to qualify for the knockouts and now it is a matter of pride for the defending champions. Lahore Qalandars have lost six games in a row before their last game against Peshawar Zalmi was washed out. In their last encounter, United chased down a 196-run target with eight wickets and 10 balls left.
The PSL game will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. United are on a roll at the moment as they have won three games in a row.
Follow LIVE Score From PSL 2024 Match Islamabad United (ISL) vs Lahore Qalandars (LAH) Here.
LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2024: Gone and that's it
Raas LBW by Zaman Khan as Lahore Qalandars secure the victory by 17 runs. Islamabad United just kept losing wickets from the start of their chase which affected their momentum.
ISL: 145 (18.5 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2024: Another one
Hunain Shah 3 (3) out bowled by Zaman Khan. Lahore Qalandars are just one wicket away from winning this contest now.
ISL: 129/9 (18 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2024: Gone!
Naseem Shah 27 (16) out bowled by Shaheen Afridi. Islamabad United go eight down now with 48 runs needed in 24 balls.
ISL: 115/8 (16 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2024: 68 needed in 36
Faheem Ashraf in the middle batting on 17 off 19 balls with one four. Naseem Shah alongside Ashraf batting for Islamabad United.
ISL: 95/7 (14 Overs)
Azam Khan 29 (19) caught by Sikandar Raza bowled by Ahsan Bhatti. Islamabad United need 80 runs 45 balls. Lahore Qalandars need 3 wickets to win this contest.
ISL: 83/7 (12.3 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2024: 100 in 10 overs
100 runs needed in 10 overs for Islamabad United to win this contest but they have four wickets in hand. Azam Khan and Faheem Ashraf in the middle.
ISL: 63/6 (10 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2024: Islamabad in trouble
Islamabad United lose Jordan Cox for 7 off 7, caught and bowled by Jahandad Khan. Azam Khan is joined by Faheem Ashraf in the middle now.
ISL: 41/6 (7.4 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2024: Big trouble for ISL
Captain Shadab Khan 7 (10) out bowled by Zaman Khan. Islamabad United lose their skipper and now they are in deep trouble.
ISL: 29/3 (5.1 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2024: Another one
Agha Salman 4 (3) caught by Shai Hope bowled by Zaman Khan. Islamabad United lose another one and surely this wicket is not an easy one to bat on.
ISL: 20/2 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2024: Gone!
Alex Hales 0 (2) caught by Jahandad Khan bowled by Shaheen Afridi. Islamabad United off to a bad start as Hales walk back in the first over.
ISL: 9/1 (1 Over)
LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2024: Dussen shines
Rassie van der Dussen smashed 64 off 44 balls helping Lahore Qalandars post a respectable total in this clash against the Islamabad United.
LAH: 162/7 (20 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2024: Gone!
Ahsan Bhatti 13 (8) caught by Colin Munro bowled by Naseem Shah. Islamabad United attack stumps with Hunain Shah and Naseem Shah now.
LAH: 141/6 (18 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs LAH: 17 runs from that over
That last over had 17 runs leaked from it. Lahore Qalandars are struggling at the moment. Islamabad United bowlers display a dominant performance.
LAH: 115/6 (16 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs LAH: Gone!
Shaheen Shah Afridi 30 (14) out bowled by Shadab Khan. Lahore Qalandars go four down now and Islamabad United bring in Faheem Ashraf with Shadab Khan to attack the stumps.
LAH: 77/4 (11 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs LAH: Afridi comes in
Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi comes in the middle. Rassie van der Dussen is already batting on 21 off 16 balls with 2 sixes so far.
LAH: 57/3 (9 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs LAH: Gone!
Shai Hope 6 (9) caught by Chris Jordan bowled by Imad Wasim. Lahore Qalandars lose another wicket and they are off to a bad start in this game.
LAH: 32/3 (7 Overs)
LIVE LAH vs ISL PSL 2024: Gone!
Fakhar Zaman 10 (10) caught by Colin Munro bowled by Rumman Raaes. Lahore Qalandars off to a horrific start in this contest and this has been pretty much the case of this season for them.
LAH: 18/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2024: Steady Start For Lahore
Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan off to a steady start with Lahore Qalandars. The Islamabad United bowlers have kept it pretty tight so far.
LAH: 11/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE LAH vs ISL PSL 2024: Action begins
Lahore Qalandars open the batting with Fakhar Zaman and Sahib zada Farhan. Islamabad United bring in Naseem Shah with the new ball who bowls a brilliant maiden over.
LAH: 0/0 (1 Over)
LIVE LAH vs ISL PSL 2024: Lineups
Lahore Qalandars (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Bhatti, David Wiese, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Tayyab Abbas, Zaman Khan.
Islamabad United (Playing XI): Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees.
LIVE PSL 2024 ISL vs LAH: Toss Report
Shadab Khan wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Lahore Qalandars.
LIVE PSL 2024: Toss coming up
We are moments away from the toss. Both captains Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan will be coming out for toss in a while.
LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2024: Toss Time
The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) for PSL 2024 match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. The action will begin at 730 PM IST so do not go anywhere and stay with us for all the key updates.
LIVE PSL 2024 ISL vs LAH: Lahore's qualification chance
Lahore Qalandars are pretty much out of this tournament in terms of qualifying for the knockout stages. Shadab Khan and co will look to continue their winning run in this tournament.
LIVE PSL 2024: Livestreaming Details
PSL 2024 match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will be played in Rawalpindi tonight. Read the livestreaming details of the contest in the link attached below.
PSL 2024 Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Live Streaming Details - READ
LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2024
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PSL 2024 match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. We will take you through all the key updates of this contest.