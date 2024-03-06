PSL 2024 Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Live Streaming Details; When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Match LAH Vs ISL Online And On TV In India?

In the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, Islamabad United (ISL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) are set to clash at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, March 6. Currently, Islamabad United is enjoying a three-game winning streak, having won three out of their six matches in the tournament so far, with one match being abandoned due to rain. Led by Shadab Khan, they are aiming to maintain their momentum and secure their spot in the next stage.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars have had a challenging run in the tournament, losing six consecutive matches before their last game against Peshawar Zalmi was called off due to rain. Despite their struggles, Shaheen Afridi's team is still in contention for a playoff spot, but they need to address their issues swiftly.

In their previous encounter last month in Lahore, Islamabad comfortably chased down a target of 196 runs against Lahore Qalandars.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly pitches. Notably, in previous matches, high-scoring encounters have been witnessed, with teams successfully chasing down large targets. Considering the venue's history, winning the toss and opting to bat first could provide an advantage, allowing teams to set imposing totals and put pressure on the opposition.

In summary, Islamabad United enters the match as favorites, while Lahore Qalandars will be eager to turn their fortunes around and secure a crucial victory.

Here's everything you need to know about PSL 2024 clash Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Here:

When and where will Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 be played? - Date and Time

The first Test between Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United in PSL 2024 will take place on March 6, Wednesday at 7:30 pm IST at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match?

In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches. Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India. PSL 2024 will be available to stream on the FanCode app and website in India.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Squads:

Islamabad United: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Dan Lawrence*, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Lorcan Tucker, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Rassie van der Dussen, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Fayyaz, Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza and Zaman Khan.

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Sahibzada Farhan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi(c), George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Salman Fayyaz, Zaman Khan, Shai Hope, Ahsan Bhatti, Mohammad Imran, Abdullah Shafique, David Wiese, Syed Faridoun, Mirza Tahir Baig, Lorcan Tucker, Daniel Lawrence, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tayyab Abbas.