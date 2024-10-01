'I Have Given My Best': Shardul Thakur Unhappy With Limited Chances, Eyes Test Comeback for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur is on a mission to make his way back into the Indian Test side ahead of the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. After undergoing ankle surgery earlier this year, Thakur is determined to regain his place in the national squad and is set to begin his comeback journey with the Irani Cup clash against the Rest of India in Lucknow.

Thakur, who made his Test debut in 2018, has played only 11 matches for India in the longest format. Despite limited opportunities, he has impressed with both bat and ball, contributing in crucial moments during his tenure. However, the 32-year-old feels that his chances to prove himself have been few and far between.

In a candid statement ahead of the Irani Cup, Thakur expressed his dissatisfaction with the limited chances he has had to represent India in Tests, despite being part of the national setup for over seven years.

“One must get those many opportunities as well to stamp himself. I have been a part of the Indian team for the last 7-8 years, but how many matches have I played? So, whatever limited opportunities I got, I have given my best,” Thakur said in an interview with TOI.

His last appearance in Test cricket came in December 2023 against South Africa. Now, marking his return to competitive cricket, Thakur is focused on making a statement in the Irani Cup and the upcoming Ranji Trophy season to catch the selectors' attention ahead of the BGT against Australia.

The upcoming series against Australia holds special significance for Thakur, as he was a key player in India’s historic 2021 tour of Australia. His all-round performances, including a vital 67-run innings at the Gabba and crucial wickets, helped India secure a famous series win. Thakur believes his ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him an ideal fit for the grueling series Down Under.

"Yes, the Australia tour is also on my mind. It is one place where the conditions are challenging, and the crowd is always involved in the game. It is a tour that a player would like to look forward to,” he added.

Thakur further explained how he could be the fourth fast-bowling all-rounder India needs for the Australia tour. He emphasized his past contributions with the bat, batting at number 8, and his knack for taking wickets at crucial stages.

With senior pacer Mohammed Shami still recovering from injury, Thakur sees a window of opportunity to stake his claim in the Test side. The next couple of months will be crucial for him as he aims to impress the selectors through his performances in the domestic season, starting with the Irani Cup.

As India gears up for the BGT 2024-25, all eyes will be on Thakur’s performances in the upcoming domestic games. A successful return could see him don the whites for India once again, this time in a high-stakes series where his all-round abilities could prove invaluable.