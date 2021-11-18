हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

'I thought he was like Dhoni', Inzamam-ul-Haq criticises Rishabh Pant after his T20 World Cup failure

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq criticised Indian wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant after his failure in T20 World Cup 2021.

&#039;I thought he was like Dhoni&#039;, Inzamam-ul-Haq criticises Rishabh Pant after his T20 World Cup failure
File image of Rishabh Pant. (Source: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq criticised Indian wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant after his failure in T20 World Cup 2021.

Inzamam said that he rated Pant highly after his heroics in Australia. 

Speaking over his YouTube channel, he said, "I had a lot of expectations from Rishabh Pant. The way he has performed in the last two years, I rated him highly. I saw him play in Australia, then against England when they toured India earlier this year. The conditions he played in. I thought that like Dhoni, when the top order fails, he makes up for it at the bottom. I felt that Pant is that sort of player. But during the World Cup, he didn’t live up to my expectations."

Inzamam went on to say that pressure got to him during the ICC mega event.  

He said, "He appeared under pressure. Earlier as well, he has been under pressure but he always used to hit his way out of it. So lately, he hasn’t lived up to my expectations. He scored 17 off 17 but having said that, he is a treat to watch. He must have realized it and I’m certain he will improve his game."

