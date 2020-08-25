हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A postponed due to prevailing COVID-19 situation

Countries like Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore, Vanuatu were due to play 15 List A matches aiming to gain points and places in the Challenge League A table. 

ICC Men&#039;s CWC Challenge League A postponed due to prevailing COVID-19 situation
Photo: www.icc-cricket.com

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (August 25, 2020) announced to postpone the second event of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation across the world.

The second of three Challenge League A events which form part of the pathway to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 was rescheduled from March and was due to take place between September 30 and October 10 in Malaysia.

"As part of the ICC’s comprehensive contingency planning process across all ICC events and after consultation with Members and with the relevant government and public health authorities, the decision has been taken to postpone the fixtures," read ICC's official statement.

Countries like Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore, Vanuatu were due to play 15 List A matches aiming to gain points and places in the Challenge League A table. 

Notably, Canada currently top the table ahead of Singapore on net run rate, with both teams on eight points. 

At the completion of the Challenge League A fixtures, the top team will qualify for the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said, "We have decided to postpone the second series of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A that was due to take place in Malaysia next month. The ICC’s priority continues to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community." 

"As a result of this we have fully assessed the situation in partnership with the Malaysia Cricket Association and participating Members with ongoing international travel restrictions, global health concerns still prominent and on government and public health authority advice in relation to COVID-19 we have decided to postpone the event." 

"With the additional time giving to us due to the rescheduling of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to October and November of 2023, we will now work with hosts and participating Members to find an appropriate window where the qualification pathway fixtures can be safely and practically rescheduled," he added.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newsChallenge League AInternational Cricket CouncilICCICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A
Next
Story

On this day: Ben Stokes played one of finest Test innings at Headingley to level the Ashes

  • 31,67,323Confirmed
  • 58,390Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M41S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Aug 25, 2020