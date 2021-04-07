ICC rankings: Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman make big gains after 193-run knock against South Africa

Pakistan star batsman Fakhar Zaman has climbed seven places in the ICC men's ODI player rankings for batsmen courtesy his knock of 193 against South Africa in the second ODI. The southpaw is now 12th in the rankings.

Fakhar played an ODI knock for the ages against Proteas in Johannesburg where he scored 193 off 155 balls before being run out in the last over. Interestingly, the innings was the highest by a batsman from a team batting second.

Meanwhile, South African Rassie van der Dussen's innings of 123 not out and 60 in the first two ODIs against Pakistan helped him move up to a career-best 22nd place. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma's 92 in the second match against Pakistan also has helped him to a career-best 88th place with the bat.

In the bowling department, South African Anrich Nortje started the series against Pakistan with figures of 4-51 and 3-63 to move to a career-best 73rd place with 427 points. While Haris Rauf took five wickets in the first two ODIs to gain 71 places to 143rd with the ball.

In the T20I format of the game, Kiwi debutant Finn Allen smashed a 71 from 29 balls in the rain-affected third match against Bangladesh to move into the world's top 100 of the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batsmen. His teammate, Tim Southee remains the top-ranked seamer for Kiwis in sixth place, up to a career-best 669 points after taking 3-15 in the final match against Bangladesh.

In the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, Kraigg Brathwaite was the major mover with the bat up 21 places to 43rd. He is at his highest points tally since August 2019. Oshada Fernando's second innings unbeaten 66 helped him gain 11 places to 61. Jason Holder held on to top place in the all-rounder rankings owing to his innings of 30 and 71 not out plus 2-39 against Sri Lanka.