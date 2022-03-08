ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof celebrates first 50 after becoming mother, Watch

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof (78 not out) and middle-order batter Aliya Riaz (53) produced their highest partnership at an ICC Women’s World Cup as they posted a respectable 190/6 in the allotted 50 overs in the ICC Women’s World Cup match against formidable Australia at the Bay Oval on Tuesday (March 8). Skipper Maroof, who scored her unbeaten 78 off 122 deliveries, and Aliya, who took 109 balls for her 53, paced Pakistan with a 99-run stand for the fifth wicket to help their side put up a competitive score after the thrashing they got from India in the opening match.

Maroof was, in particular, impressive hitting eight boundaries during her stay as she ensured Australia would have to score at almost four runs per over to remain unbeaten at the tournament. It was her first fifty after becoming mother to baby Fatima as well as her maiden fifty in World Cup matches. It was also the second-highest score by a Pakistan batter in Women’s World Cup after Nahida Khan, who scored 79 v South Africa in June 2017.

Watch Bismah Maroof celebrate her fifty against Australia with baby Fatima in the stands…

Experienced seamers Megan Schutt (1/43) and Ellyse Perry (1/27) picked up a wicket apiece during their opening spell and spinners Alana King (2/24) and Amanda-Jade Wellington (1/25) got in on the act to reduce Pakistan to 44/4 after 13 overs. While Maroof and Riaz didn’t score quickly to begin with, they played with extreme caution and cleverly moved the field around to put together a memorable stand.

Nicola Carey trapped Riaz in the 45th over to end the valuable partnership, but there was no stopping Maroof as she batted through right until the end to make sure Australia had something to chase. Australia made two changes to the side that defeated England on Saturday, with Carey and Wellington included in the playing XI at the expense of Tahlia McGrath (heel) and Darcie Brown. For Pakistan, Javeria Khan was out injured, with Nahida Khan taking her spot.

Brief scores: Pakistan Women 190/6 in 50 overs (Bismah Maroof 78, Aliya Riaz 53; Alana King 2/24) vs Australia Women

(with IANS inputs)