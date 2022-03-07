ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Smriti Mandhana praises PAK batter Bismah Maroof after India vs Pakistan clash, here's why

Indian women's team opener Smriti Mandhana has lauded Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof for making a great comeback in cricket just a few months after her pregnancy.

On Monday, opener Mandhana shared an Instagram story praising Maroof for her dedication to cricket calling it inspiring.

Mandhana shared a picture of Pakistan captain and her daughter, with the Indian women's team and she wrote, "Coming back post-pregnancy in 6 months and playing international cricket is so inspiring. @bismahmaroof setting an example for sportswomen across the globe. Lots of love to baby Fatima from India and I hope she picks the bat just like you bcoz lefties are special."

Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers as India posted 244/7. Vastrakar and Rana formed a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket.

In the final five overs, India scored more runs to take the total past the 240-run mark. Pakistan team were rolled out on 137 in the chase. India will now face New Zealand in their next match of the tournament on Thursday.