ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa defeat Australia by 10 runs

Opener David Warner's (122) century followed by wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey's valiant (85 off 69) was not enough to help Australia overhaul the 325-run target against South Africa in their last group affair at the World Cup 2019 on Saturday.

The Proteas had the last laugh in the match as their bowlers rose to the occasion and their disciplined effort restricted the defending champions and tournament favourites to 315. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/56.

Chasing the target, Australia lost in-form opener Aaron Finch early with just five runs on board and things further regressed for them as they lost Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis (22) and Glenn Maxwell (12).

Warner kept one end intact but lacked support from the other end before Carey stepped up to show his class. Warner fell in the 40th over but Carey kept Australia's hopes alive. However, he too departed in the 46th over as the defending champions lost the clash by a meagre 10 runs.

Earlier, South Africa rode on a super batting effort from their top order to post a challenging 325/6 in the last round-robin league match of the 2019 ICC World Cup against defending champions Australia on Saturday.

Skipper Faf du Plessis led the Proteas' charge with a century. He was South Africa's top scorer with 100 runs off 94 balls. His innings was studded with seven boundaries and two sixes.

Du Plessis posted a 151-run partnership with Rassie van der Dussen to set the base for a big total. Rassie posted a steady 95 off 97 balls. South Africa were off to a quick start with openers Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram adding 79 runs between them in just 11 overs.

Markram scored a well-made 34 before being outfoxed by Nathan Lyon. Quinton went on to complete his half-century before Lyon accounted for him as well.

However, the South African lower order could not rise to the occasion as the Australians claimed regular wickets late in the innings.