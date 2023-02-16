IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Shubman Gill to Replace KL Rahul? Check Predicted Playing 11 of India vs Australia Delhi Test

The second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to begin on Friday (February 17) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India displayed a promising performance in the first game against the Aussies. India's batting was average but the bowling unit ran havoc on the Australian batters, especially the spin bowlers. The Pat Cummins-led side on the other hand has a lot to improve on following their poor performance in the first Test in Nagpur. Pace bowler Mitchell Starc is set to return and is likely to replace Scott Boland. Australia has a well-balanced side and India will be on their toes in the second game, which is expected to be an intriguing contest in Delhi.

Ahead of India vs Australia 2nd Test match set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, beginning from Friday (February 17), check the predicted eleven and match details below.

Also Read: India vs Australia 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Dreams of Winning WTC Final ahead of 100th Test)

Match Details IND vs AUS, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 17th February 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

India vs Australia Probable Playing 11

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb/Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav/Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

It will be interesting to see whether opener KL Rahul gets another chance to prove his need in the eleven. Young batting sensation Shubman Gill has been scoring runs consistently for the Indian team in all formats. Recently, he scored a double-ton in ODI to make his case ahead of the newly married cricketer. Team management have put in a lot trust in Rahul but his consistent failures are raising fingers at his spot in the playing eleven.