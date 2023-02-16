LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS Day 1, 2nd Test Cricket Match Live Score: Rain to Play Spoilsport? Check Weather Report Here
India Vs Australia Day 1, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow LIVE updates from the IND vs AUS 2nd Test taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
After a dominating performance in the first Test, Rohit Sharma's Team India will look to repeat their heroics in the second game of the four-match series against Australia. The action will begin on Friday (February 17) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and the Pat Cummins-led side will surely look to bounce back.
All eyes will be on India's middle-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara who's going to make his 100th Test appearance for the country and would like to mark the occasion with a century.
Team India captain Rohit Sharma scored a sensation ton in Nagpur while the other stars like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul struggled to make an impact. Rahul is under the radar if we talk about his spot in the eleven. The fact that Shubman Gill is in such good form puts even more pressure on the Indian Test opener who has not given great returns for the amount of faith put on him by the management. The return of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has provided India with a major boost as he pressured the Australian batters in both innings during the first Test.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd Test Score and Updates: Weather report
As per weather reports, the temperature at the venue is expected to be around 28 degrees Celcius during the day. The good news for cricket fans is that there's only a five percent chance of rain during the day. The second test between India and Australia is expected to have no interruptions.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Score and Updates: David Warner to play?
Australia opener David Warner has been struggling with form but the captain Pat Cummins has backed up the batter. It will be interesting to see whether he plays the Test in Delhi against India.
"I'm not a selector. I don’t think they’ve had a meeting but I’m sure Davey will be there,” said Cummins on Warner's inclusion second Test.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: Rahul to be dropped?
Team India opener KL Rahul has been struggling with his form and young batting sensation Shubman Gill is proving he's ready to take over his spot every time he gets a chance. The captain and team management have put in a lot of faith in him but he has failed on numerous occasions.
India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav/Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Australia 2nd Test match taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Follow LIVE Updates and score of the second Test here. India were in dominant form in the first game and the Australians will surely look for revenge in the second test.
