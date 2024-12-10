IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Match Preview, Date, Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI, When And Where Will India, Australia Clash Next In Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is set to be a crucial encounter, not just for the series but also for the World Test Championship (WTC) final race. After a crushing defeat in the second Test, India will look to bounce back, while Australia will aim to extend their dominance. Here’s a detailed preview of the match.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test BGT: Date And Venue

The 3rd Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane, a venue with a rich history in Australian cricket. The match is scheduled to be played from Saturday, December 14, to Wednesday, December 18. The Gabba, once considered an Australian fortress, was famously breached by India during their last visit.

AUS vs IND 3rd Test: Indian Timings

The game will demand early alarms from Indian fans, with the match starting at 5:50 AM IST due to the time difference between Brisbane and India. Here’s a breakdown of session timings for viewers in India:

First Session: 5:50 AM IST to 7:50 AM IST

Lunch Break: 7:50 AM IST to 8:30 AM IST

Second Session: 8:30 AM IST to 10:30 AM IST

Tea Break: 10:30 AM IST to 10:50 AM IST

Third Session: 10:50 AM IST to 12:50 PM IST

India vs Australia 3rd Test: The Gabba Fortress

Known for its true bounce and fast surface, the Gabba poses a significant challenge to visiting teams. It’s a ground where bowlers thrive on discipline, and batters need impeccable technique. However, India’s historic win in 2021 proved that this fortress is not impenetrable.

India’s batting woes under lights have come under the spotlight, especially after their collapse in the second Test. With Australia’s Pat Cummins leading from the front with a five-wicket haul in Adelaide, India must address their issues against the pink ball.

Australia, on the other hand, will look to capitalize on their home advantage and seal the series. Their openers have been in excellent form, and their bowling attack continues to deliver under all conditions.

AUS vs IND: Probable XI

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep

Australia:Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

AUS vs IND: WTC Final At Stake

This match holds immense importance for both teams in their pursuit of a spot in the WTC final. A win for Australia will consolidate their position, while India needs a strong comeback to stay in contention. With the series and WTC hopes on the line, all eyes will be on India’s response.