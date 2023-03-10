IND vs AUS: Anil Kumble Reacts To R Ashwin's Record-Breaking Spell Against Australia In 4th Test, Check Here

Ravichandran Ashwin showed no mercy to the Australian batting lineup as he again took 6 wickets against his favourite opposition. The veteran off-spinner now has 113 wickets against Australia with an average of 28.1. On a batters' paradise in Ahmedabad, Ashwin was the pick of the Indian bowling attack.

India's legendary spinner Anil Kumble also heaped praise on Ashwin's stellar performance against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. "Well Bowled @ashwinravi99 Class!" Kumble tweeted.

Records Ashwin broke in India vs Australia 4th Test:

Most five-wickets hauls in Test cricket for India.

Well Bowled @ashwinravi99 Class ! — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 10, 2023

Most wickets by an Indian bowler in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Joined Nathan Lyon as the highest wicket-taker in India vs Australia Tests.

"You can go to bed feeling a lot better instead of having just three wickets in your kitty," Ashwin said after the end of second day's play in the series-deciding fourth Test, as quoted by PTI. (IND vs AUS: Umpire Laughs At Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja After Horror DRS Call - Watch)

"It does feel good as you end up with good bag of wickets, even if you dont bowl sometimes, you feel good about it. I will go to bed tonight a bit early and a bit happier."

Ashwin has got 24 wickets so far in the series against Australia with an innings left to bowl.

"We expected the wicket to play well but not as slow as it did. So let's hope that it gets tougher to bat on as the game goes on," he said after claiming his 32nd five-wicket haul.

"No one spell is better than the other. And I felt at various stages in this particular series, be it in Delhi, the numbers probably don't give you a five or six but the ball is coming out beautifully," he said.

"...And whatever changes I have put in -- loading (getting into delivery stride), cocking my wrists (wrist position), all those things have proved that my spells have been a lot more penetrative. Probably it was in Bangladesh and I don't think I was at my best.

"However smaller changes that I have made has ensured that I have got enough purchase off the pitches, and it's done more in the air than what it did in Bangladesh."

"It wasn't a pitch where a lot was going for me so I had to use the scrambled seam, the drift and whatever was available, I would take it with both hands," was his frank admission.

"The pace of the pitch allowed the batters to play a lot more off the back-foot. I did that in Australia as well during the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy and one of the idea is to force batsman to miss the pace or trajectory."

"I felt pace off the pitch whenever I bowled, the trajectory was a bit fuller and batters tend to go on back-foot which Usman was doing throughout the game. Because a different wrist cock will get the seam in a different position. All these are complexities inside my head and how it comes out is how the batters see it."