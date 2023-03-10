LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS 4th Test, Day 3 Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Key Wickets For Aussies
India Vs Australia Day 3, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will resume innings at overnight score of 36 for 0 on third day of the Ahmedabad Test
Australia are currently in commanding position in the fourth Test after they bossed first two days of the match going on at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. After choosing to bat first, Usman Khawaja struck a brilliant 180 and Cameron Green scored his maiden Test ton to take Aussies to total of 480 in the first innings. Khawaja displayed great amount of patience and immaculate technique to battle it out against spinners, winning more of these contests than losing. Green, on the other hand, scored at brisk pace and the duo frustrated India for most part of Day 2.
Ashwin grabbed six wickets to complete another five-for. He also became India's highest wicket-taker (113 wickets) in Border-Gavaskar series. At the stumps on Day 2, Rohit Sharma (17) and Shubman Gill (18) were unbeaten with India (36/0 after 10 overs) still trailing by 444 runs. The Indian top order must come good against the Aussie bowling attack to ensure they at least save the Test first.
India vs Australia LIVE Updates: Rohit and Kohli key for India
Australia must look and get Rohit and Kohli out, if possible in just the morning session of the day. Those are two big wickets for India. Whenever Rohit scores runs, India do well. If he scores, he will score at quick rate and that will further put pressure on the Aussies.
The fourth Test match between India and Australia is perfectly poised at the moment with hosts trailing by 444 runs in the first innings. The lead may be very big, but in their short stay in evening on Day 2, India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill looked good and played positive cricket. Let's see how they go about things tomorrow as a big day awaits Team India batters.
