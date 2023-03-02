topStoriesenglish2579231
IND vs AUS: 'Out Of Form KL Rahul Better Than Shubman Gill,' India Opener Brutally Trolled For Poor Show In Indore Test

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Shubman Gill was trolled by fans on social media after he failed to make an impact in the Indore Test.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 06:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India young batting sensation Shubman Gill replaced former vice-captain KL Rahul for the third Test against Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The right-handed opener failed to make an impact just like the other Indian batters but the spotlight was on him because he replaced Rahul. Gill failed to make most of the opportunity he got and was dismissed for low scores in both innings for Team India.

Gill gave away his wicket cheaply in the second innings when he stepped out of his crease to knock it out of the park but instead got trapped by Nathon Lyon. He missed the lineup completely and the ball went through the gap of his bat and pad to rattle his stumps. In the first innings, he only managed to score 21 runs.

Fans on social media were not impressed with the way Shubman Gill handled the opportunity in the third Test against Australia. (READ: Virat Kohli 'ANGRY' At Himself After Getting Out In 2nd Innings Of 3rd Test - Watch)

Checkout the reactions here:

Coming to the match, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon took his second eight-wicket haul in Test cricket to bowl out India for 169 and put Australia on the edge of victory.

For India, Pujara scored a much needed 59 off 142 balls in the second innings, through his precise footwork and judicious shot selection on a difficult pitch. The rest of the batters including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin couldn't step up.

In the morning, Australia took a lead of 88 runs as Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin took 3/12 and 3/44 respectively in the first session to bowl out the visitors for 197.

Ind Vs AusIndia vs AustraliaKL RahulShubman GillIND vs AUS 3rd Test

