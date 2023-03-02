India vs Australia: Virat Kohli 'ANGRY' At Himself After Getting Out In 2nd Innings of 3rd Test - Watch

Virat Kohli had another bad outing in a Test match. He was playing well on 13 when he decided to pull a Nathan Lyon delivery over mid-wicket, on Day 2 of the third Test between India and Australia going on at Holkar stadium in Indore. The shot was ill-timed and after being trapped in front of the wickets, a disgusted Kohli did not even opt for a review and took the long walk back. At the boundary ropes, he hit the ground hard with his bat to show how angry he felt at himself. Kohli's poor run in Test cricket is reflected in the fact that he has not scored a Test century in more than three years.

Watch Kohli's reaction after getting out below:

Indian batters displayed another poor show with the bat as Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja failed again. Had Cheteshwar Pujara not played a brilliant innings, India would have suffered another crash. For a brief period, Shreyas Iyer took charge and attacked the bowlers with 3 fours and 2 sixes respectively, scoring 26 off 27 runs but he soon departed and India were in a spot of bother again.

Looking at the dismissal, former Indian head coach and commentator Ravi Shastri said that Kohli new it was a wrong shot selection and for the same reason, he looked angry at himself. "He was looking for the pull. And his head is down; he knows it's a wrong option of a shot. He tried in once in the last over but missing this. He is not taking the review. He is walking away in absolute disgust," Shastri said.

Kohli now has just two more innings potentially to end his search for first Test ton in more than 3 years. His dismal Test run is a big worry for Team India as they aim to qualify for the World Test Championships final.