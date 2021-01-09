IND vs AUS: Tim Paine loses cool after unsuccessful DRS review against Cheteshwar Pujara

Australian skipper Tim Paine lost his cool on Day 3 of the ongoing Test between India and Australia in Sydney. The incident took place after a DRS call involving Cheteshwar Pujara, which was eventually turned in the favour of the Indian by the third umpire. The Australian skipper seemed upset with the decision and he immediately confronted on-field umpire Paul Wilson, during which he was also heard hurling expletives.

This happened when Pujara was batting on 13 and Paine took the DRS to check if the batsman had edged the ball. With no evidence of the batsman getting an edge, the decision was given in favour of the Indian.

Here is how the conversation went on:

Wilson: "He's making the decision, not me, I'm not the third umpire."

Tim Paine: "Fucking consistency, Blocker, there's a thing (spike) that goes past it."

Australia lose a review trying to prize out Pujara. Another fantastic decision by the umpire #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/k1coiuhI1W — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2021

Earlier, on the second day India opener Rohit Sharma's on-field out decision was also overturned. This time the decision went in the favour of batsman as the leg-side hotspot was not clear with Matthew Wade blocking the sight.

Meanwhile, Pujara once again stood firm on his ground and went on to complete his 26th Test fifty. However just like Shubman Gill, Australian seamer Pat Cummins soon cut short his celebration as the 27-year-old removed the batsman on 50 from 176 deliveries.

In response to Australia's 338, the visitors were bundled up in 244 giving the hosts a solid 94-run lead.