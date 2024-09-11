‘You Will Have To Lose Your Place’: Kris Srikkanth’s Straightforward Verdict On This Indian Player Ahead of IND Vs BAN Test

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth came up with a blunt remark, saying that the Indian selectors’ decision to add KL Rahul for the Test series against Bangladesh was right. The Indian team management announced a 15-member squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh, starting September 19 in Chennai.

The Indian team selected three wicketkeeper-batters in the form of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul making comebacks to the Test set-up while Dhruv Jurel retained his place. The Mumbai-based batter Sarfaraz Khan, who had a great debut Test series against England earlier in the year, was retained in the squad. As per reports, KL Rahul will play ahead of Sarfaraz at the number 5 position in the first Test.

While talking on a YouTube show, Srikkanth supported the idea of bringing in KL Rahul ahead of Sarfaraz Khan.

"Honestly, I feel bad for Sarfaraz Khan. But, this happens, at times, in Test cricket. You would have been playing well but when a big player returns, you will have to lose your place. Take for instance, Rishabh Pant is returning because of which Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan are losing their places. KL Rahul is coming in.

"At the back of the mind, they are also keeping the Australia series. New Zealand are also coming. KL Rahul has performed well overseas, in Australia he has done well," Srikkanth said.

Rahul was in good touch in the first Test of a five-match series against England earlier this year as he smashed 86 and 22, standing like a wall in India's defeat in Hyderabad.

India Squad For Bangladesh Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.