HARDIK PANDYA

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: THIS all-rounder completes Indian team balance, says Shoaib Akhtar

Pandya has changed things around drastically. He even captains the Indian squad for the two-match T20I series against Ireland. India won both the matches.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 07:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders not just in the country but in the world. Many cricket experts believe that he is the best fast bowling all-rounder that India has ever produced after Kapil Dev. Pandya suffered a back injury after the 2019 World Cup and was out of the side for almost two years. India suffered a lot in these two years because the team management was not able to strike the right balance between batting and bowling. However, Pandya turned the thing upside down since his comeback into international cricket. While praising India's all-rounder, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that Pandya completes the team's balance. 

"He completes the team’s balance. He got a good jolt, staying out of the team for about two years because of his fitness. He was casual about his life and is now better," Shoaib said on his Youtube channel. 

Hardik Pandya in ODI cricket

Matches - 66

Innings - 48

Runs - 1286

AVG - 33

SR - 115

Wickets - 63 

"He is a great fielder and a great fast bowler, a great addition to the pace battery. In the latter overs where a lot of bowlers struggle, he performs and he managed to outshine the rest of the bowlers. India is huge and becoming a star of such a big country is a great responsibility. I am sure he will understand his responsibility and will focus on his game. He will get all kinds of fame, money and respect so just stay focused Hardik Pandya," Akhtar added.

Pandya has changed things around drastically. He even captains the Indian squad for the two-match T20I series against Ireland. India won both the matches. In England, he was named of Man of the Series. As India gear up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Pandya's performance will play a big role in the team's success. 

