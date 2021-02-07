हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IND vs ENG 1st Test: Rishabh Pant's 'brain fade' moment leave fans in splits; watch video

Leading the side from the front, Joe Root on Saturday went on to complete his fifth double-hundred and helped England pile a commanding 555/8 on the board at the end of Day 2. Dom Bess along with Jack Leach will resume the England innings on the third day of the contest. 

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has always found ways to create a buzz around social-media. Be it his batting, or his work behind the stumps, the 23-year-old has often recieved heavy praises or has found himself under the radar of the critics. However, in the ongoing Test between India and England in Sri Lanka, the wicket-keeper had a 'brain fade', leaving the cricket enthusiats in splits. 

The incident took place in the 151st over of England's first innings, when Ollie Pope tried to smash a full toss by R Ashwin towards the leg-side but ended up getting a top-edge. As the ball lobbed in the air and travelled behind the stumps, Pant exhibited that he was clueless about the direction of the ball, and ran in the complete opposite direction. 

Here is a video of the incident:

What has happened so far in the match?

Leading the side from the front, Joe Root on Saturday went on to complete his fifth double-hundred and helped England pile a commanding 555/8 on the board at the end of Day 2. Dom Bess along with Jack Leach will resume the England innings on the third day of the contest, while, the hosts would look to wrap the English tail quickly and hope the batsmen give them a chance to turn the contest into their favour.  

Tags:
India vs EnglandRishabh Pant
