IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs England Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India faced criticism after a 28-run loss to England in Hyderabad, acknowledging self-inflicted faults. England's bold approach outshone India's lacklustre performance. The second Test, starting February 2 in Visakhapatnam, could see India responding strongly, particularly with the absence of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. The memorable image of Jadeja's runout, nursing a hamstring injury, defined India's unsuccessful chase. Rajat Patidar, stepping in for Virat Kohli, might secure a spot despite calls for Sarfaraz Khan. The spin department, faltering in Hyderabad, might see Kuldeep Yadav replacing Jadeja. Concerns surround the form of young Indian batters, especially Shubman Gill, who hasn't scored a fifty in his last 11 Test innings at home. Batting coach Vikram Rathour emphasizes patience and intent, foreseeing the young talents eventually delivering. The upcoming Test in Visakhapatnam may favour India's conditions, posing a challenge to England's batting mentality.

India (IND) vs England (ENG) 2nd Test Live Streaming Details: When, where and how to watch IND vs ENG 2nd Test? Read below:

When will India Vs England 2nd Test match match be played?

India Vs England 2nd Test match will be played from February 2 (Friday) to February 6, 2024.

Where will India Vs England 2nd Test match be played?

India Vs England 2nd Test match will take place at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

At what time will India Vs England 2nd Test match start?

India Vs England 2nd Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

How to watch India Vs England 2nd Test match live streaming in India?

India Vs England 2nd Test match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

How to watch India Vs England 2nd Test match live telecast in India?

India Vs England 2nd Test match live telecast will be on Sports 18 Network in India.

Full Squads

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Dhruv Jurel