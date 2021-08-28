हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ravindra Jadeja

IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja taken to hospital, all-rounder says 'not a good place to be at'

Team's senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a picture of him from a hospital in Leeds as reports emerged that the 32-year-old hurt his knee during the course of the contest.  

IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja taken to hospital, all-rounder says &#039;not a good place to be at&#039;
Ravindra Jadeja shares a photo of him from a hospital.

After enduring a tough defeat in the third Test in Leeds, which India lost by an innings an 76 runs, there was more bad news for Virat Kohli and his unit. Team's senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a picture of him from a hospital in Leeds as reports emerged that the 32-year-old hurt his knee during the course of the contest. 

Sharing the picture on his Instagram story, Jadeja wrote: "Not a good place to be at". 

Jadeja, who has so far featured in all the three Test matches, is reported to have injured his knee while fielding during the England innings on Day 2. However, no official statement regarding the intent of the injury has been shared by BCCI.

The Indian team is scheduled to leave for London on August 30 and if the scan reports do not reveal anything major, Jadeja will accompany the team.

The fourth Test starts on September 2 at the Oval and there is a possibility of senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin replacing Jadeja on a track which is known to offer help to the slow bowlers. Ashwin had played a County game for Surrey before the Test series, taking six wickets in an innings.

- with PTI inputs 

