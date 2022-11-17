topStoriesenglish
INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Alert Kane Williamson catches trophy after it blows away due to wind, video gets viral - WATCH

Ahead of IND vs NZ 1st T20I, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's unique catch of the trophy goes viral, watch it here

Nov 17, 2022

Kane Williamson acted like a Super Hero on the eve of the 1st T20I vs India. Team India captain Hardik Pandya and he were posing with the trophy. Hardik was busy getting ready for the trophy photos before the wind in Wellington almost knocked the trophy down. The wave was so hard that it almost toppled the silverware but an alert Williamson caught just in time and stopped it from falling on the ground and breaking. Hardik, who was tucking his shirt in, was surprised by such amazing reflexes of Williamson, who jokingly wanted to run away wth the trophy after catching it. 

Also Read: Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and others flaunt BEACH bodies in Wellington, WATCH

Watch Kane Williamson catch the trophy below:

Team India will be looking to overcome the pain of losing the T20 World Cup semi-final a few days ago and begin their new journey in the format. India have a young squad at helm and they will be looking to move past the disappointment and build for the next Wprld Cup. "Yes, we all know there is disappointment of the World Cup but we are professionals and we need to cope with it. How we cope with our success we cope up with our failures and move forward and look forward to get better rectify our mistakes,” Pandya told reporters on the eve of the match.

All eyes will be on Hardik's captaincy. He has done well in whatever little leadership skills he has shown in IPL and then with Team India in Ireland. Hardik is being seen as future captain in the shorter formats and with Rishabh Pant at his helm and a relatively younger squad too, he will be eyeing improvement while underlining the names who can be trusted for the next World Cup. 

