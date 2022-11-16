Suryakumar Yadav still NO 1 in ICC T20 batters' rankings with PAK's Mohammad Rizwan behind him, check here

India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav has regained the top spot in the latest ICC T20 rankings. Surya, who finished as the third-highest run-getter at the T20 World Cup 222 continues to stay No 1. He had attained the career-best points during the World Cup thanks to some blistering innings with the bat. His ratings were 869 which dropped to 859 after his flop show in T20 World Cup semi-final clash vs England at Adelaide Oval where he scored just 14 off 10 balls. But that does not mean that his ranking has dropped. He still remains the No 1 T20 batter in the world.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal's post with Kuldeep Yadav goes VIRAL as Kul-Cha reunite, check here

Surya scored 239 runs in the World Cup. The runs came at an average and strike-rate of 59.75 and 189.68 respectively. Alex Hales, who smashed an unbeaten 86 from 47 deliveries in the semifinal against India, has also made a big jump in the rankings as he climbed 22 places up to No 12. The England opener as his side's second-highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup, with 212 runs at an average of 42.40.

Latest T20 Batting rankings

1 Suryakumar Yadav with 859 points

2. Mohammad Rizwan with 836 points

3. Babar Azam with 778 points

4. Devon Conway with 771 points

5. Aiden Markram with 748 points

Hales has been in superb form ever since his comeback to the England side earlier this year. He has amassed 430 T20I runs in 2022, at an excellent average of 30.71 and an equally good strike-rate of 145.27. Other batters who made progress in the top-10 are Babar Azam and Rilee Rossouw. The Pakistan skipper scored a match-winning fifty in the semifinal against New Zealand, gaining one spot to climb to No 3. South Africa batter Rossouw also jumped to seventh after New Zealand`s Glenn Phillips dropped to the eighth spot. Rossouw had scored a magnificent century against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup.

All eyes will be on Surya as he gets ready for the India vs New Zealand T20 series that gets kickstarted on November 18 at Wellington. The Men in Blue have already landed there and have begun the prep for the series. It will be interesting to see India's ploy in the upcoming T20 series as they look to build the squad for the next World Cup in West Indies and USA in 2024.