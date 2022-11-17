topStoriesenglish
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Predicted Playing 11: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, will all play vs New Zealand?

Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are three wicketkeepers in the India squad for New Zealand, which among them will play the 1st T20I? Check here

Hardik Pandya-led Team India will take on New Zealand in the first of the T20Is at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Both these T20 World Cup losing semi-finalists have one aim: to build a potent squad for the next World Cup. India looks more ready and willing to do it as they have picked a young squad. Team India have brought back likes of Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Umran Malik back into the mix. New Zealand, on the other hand, have also made changes to the squad but they seem to be still backing Kane Williamson who has looked out of sorts with the bat in this format.

India playing 11 for New Zealand

There are 3 wicketkeepers in Indian squad for New Zealand match. And they all 3 are likely to play the Friday's match at Wellington. Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are all expected to play in the T20I series. They are all experienced T20 specialists now. Inda now look to build a new squad for the T20 World Cup 2023 and these 3 got to be there in that playing 11. With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul missing, it is fitting that these three get a go and are played throughout the series.

Not to forget, Pant is the vice-captain for the T20Is and he will certainly start in playing 11. Ishan is expected to open the innings with Shubman Gill while Pant can play the role of a finisher at No 5. Hardik should bat at No 6 or 5 and Deepak Hooda may get another go at No 7. But there is a high chance that India may opt for Washington Sundar at No 7 as a spin-bowling all-rounder. 

India playing 11 for 1st T20I vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda/Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Sigh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

NZ playing 11 for 1st T20I vs IND: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson 

